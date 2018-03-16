Virginia Tech's NCAA tourney loss 'bittersweet' for Montour grad Devin Wilson

Back when he was a two-sport standout at Montour High School, Devin Wilson didn't dare to dream about playing in the NCAA Tournament.

So the thought of participating in March Madness in his hometown never entered Wilson's mind, at least not until Virginia Tech drew an at-large bid to play a first-round game Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Virginia Tech fifth-year senior Devin Wilson, on going from Montour two-sport standout to dreaming of playing in NCAA tourney in hometown. pic.twitter.com/N9DDCQv87G — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) March 16, 2018

"Coming to VT after high school, I didn't even really think of it like I think of it now," Wilson said. "You always see people playing in the tournament but as a high school kid you don't really notice it as much.

"But it's definitely something that's really, really special. I'm happy to be a part of it, for one, sitting out and seeing other guys go through it and playing in one myself so it's definitely a special feeling. I just wish we would have been able to come out with a 'W' instead."

That was a feeling Wilson just couldn't shake after Virginia Tech lost to Alabama, 86-83, ending the 6-foot-4 fifth-year senior guard's five-year college career that was as much an oddity as it was an odyssey.

When Wilson first arrived at Virginia Tech in 2013, he started every game and averaged 9.2 points as a freshman on a team that won nine games and went 11-22 his sophomore year. After taking a redshirt to play football in 2016, Wilson started 13 of 33 games and averaged 2.9 points as the Hokies won 21 games this season.

No wonder Virginia Tech coach Buzz Williams found it difficult to talk about the contributions made by Wilson and senior guard Justin Bibbs, noting that the Hokies will miss more than they provided statistically.

"We'll miss their character. We'll miss their spirit. We'll miss their work ethic. We'll miss their leadership," Williams said. "I thought it was fitting, after everything Devin had been through … to be able to play in the NCAA in essence at his home, I think that's really cool."

Ending his career with a loss, however, made it difficult for Wilson to appreciate his past and how far he and Virginia Tech's program have come. When asked about the experience of playing an NCAA tourney game in his hometown, Wilson had a one-word answer: Bad.

Virginia Tech fifth-year senior Devin Wilson, a Montour graduate, on playing in NCAA Tournament Thursday in hometown at PPG Paints Arena: pic.twitter.com/5ifxm49UqR — Kevin Gorman (@KGorman_Trib) March 16, 2018

"You never want to take a loss, no matter where you're at in the country," Wilson said. "It definitely doesn't feel good. The body of work we've accomplished since we've been here, you can hold your head high and focus on that. Other than that, it's not the best feeling in the world."

Wilson's night started strong when he was the last Virginia Tech player introduced in the starting lineup, drawing a hearty ovation from the PPG Paints Arena crowd – one he said he "couldn't really hear."

"When you're on the court, it's a little different. But everyone said it was pretty loud so that's a good thing," Wilson said. "Other than that, it's a bittersweet feeling that we lost. But we're still at home, so I don't know how to take it all in right now. Maybe a week from now I'll be able to eat it all in.

"The chance was amazing. You can't deny that. I was sad that we lost. It doesn't matter where we lose. But the opportunity is always something that I embrace and try to take wholeheartedly. Being able to play back here was a great feeling."

Wilson went scoreless, missing his only shot in the final seconds, and finished with one offensive rebound and a steal in 23 minutes. What Wilson did for Virginia Tech didn't show up on the score sheet, as he played strong defense and drew a pair of charging calls.

"Anytime we take charges, it's a good thing for our team," Wilson said. "I think we get lifted off that. I'm out there to play defense. I'm not a prolific scorer or anything, so being able to make an impact where I can get us the ball back on the defensive end is something I take a lot of pride in."

But Alabama freshman John Petty hit a 3-pointer over Wilson in the final second of the first half to cut Virginia Tech's halftime lead to 43-41. After Alabama freshman star Collin Sexton hit a fade away shot for a 77-72 lead with 1:32 left in the second half, Wilson knocked a loose ball off a Crimson Tide player. Virginia Tech failed to convert.

Sexton would make 8 of 10 free throws in the final 1:06 to give Alabama the lead. When Wilson replaced Bibbs with six seconds left, he had only enough time to drive the lane for a layup that rolled off the rim and was tipped in by Tyrie Jackson for the game's final points.

Afterward, Virginia Tech said a prayer for Bibbs and Wilson, wishing their senior leaders a farewell they weren't quite ready for.

Wilson couldn't grasp the gravity of the moment.

"As of right now, I'm not sure," Wilson said. "A week or two, maybe a month, I can look back and say, 'Man, this was a great ride.' Right now, that's tough to answer."

And tough for Wilson to accept, even for a ride that brought him back home for one shining moment that seemed to end too soon.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.