Villanova, Duke well aware how abruptly NCAA title hopes can end

As Phil Booth walked the hallways of PPG Paints Arena earlier this week, he recalled Villanova's last visit to the venue.

The memory isn't exactly pleasant. The Wildcats came to Pittsburgh for the 2015 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed and one of the favorites to win the title; they left with a second-round loss to an underdog N.C. State team.

While the country at large perhaps remembers that game most for a crying piccolo player in the Villanova band, Booth's mind flashes to a dejected locker room.

“Unfortunately I do (remember it) — I remember it very well,” said Booth, a redshirt junior. “Coming into this locker room and just crying, all the bad memories.”

In a twist of fate, Villanova faces the same situation Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. The Wildcats (31-4), the No. 1 seed in the East, will attempt to curtail No. 9 Alabama, which picked up its first tournament victory since 2006 on Thursday against Virginia Tech.

The second game of the doubleheader, a Midwest Region battle between No. 2 Duke and No. 7 Rhode Island, features the same storyline.

“In our mind, there's no favorite versus underdog,” Duke senior Grayson Allen said. “It's two tough teams against each other.”

But perception doesn't always match reality, of course, and the outside world sees Villanova and Duke (27-7) as favorites to win not only Saturday but also to cut down the nets April 2 in San Antonio. That puts a square target on the Wildcats and Blue Devils in every game.

“We just know that we have to stay hungry,” Villanova junior Eric Paschall said. “In this tournament, anybody can get beat. We try not to think about all the brackets and everything. ... We stay together, stay well-connected.”

Duke (2015) and Villanova (2016) won two of the most recent three national championships, but the Blue Devils and Wildcats also have recent experience with bowing out early. Duke lost in the Sweet 16 in 2016 and the second round last season. Villanova fell as a No. 1 or 2 seed in the tournament's opening weekend in three of its past four appearances — the exception being the Wildcats' championship run.

Allen, a breakout star as a reserve in Duke's 2015 title-game win over Wisconsin, said he was “spoiled” somewhat by winning a championship as a freshman. Now the only senior on the Blue Devils roster, he has to explain the feeling of losing early to a freshman-heavy team.

“Freshmen don't know how abrupt the season ends,” Allen said. “(Saturday) at 4:00, if we don't come out and play, our season could be done at the end of the game right then. It's the most abrupt ending to a season you can have. You don't prepare for it at all. (I'm) just trying to get these guys into the mindset that we don't want (Saturday) to be our last game together.”

While Duke and Villanova are the hunted, Rhode Island and Alabama are the hunters. Rhode Island (26-7) can join the likes of Lehigh, Mercer and South Carolina — recent teams that upset Duke. The Crimson Tide (20-15) can become the next Connecticut, N.C. State or Wisconsin.

Alabama is used to being the spoiler after playing its way off the bubble in the SEC tournament and beating top-seeded Auburn along the way. Then the freshman-heavy Crimson Tide beat a more veteran Virginia Tech team Thursday, rallying down the stretch for a three-point win.

“People doubted that we'd get here,” freshman John Petty said. “But we've just got a point to prove to the people that doubted us and to our fans. We know the type of team we've got, and we know what we're capable of doing.”

Alabama's last Sweet 16 appearance was 2004. Rhode Island has a longer drought, dating to 1988.

But the Rams have many of the elements Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski alluded to earlier in the week when discussing the increasing number of upsets in recent NCAA Tournament history: an experienced roster used to winning. Rhode Island, which starts four seniors, played in the NCAA second round last season and won the Atlantic 10 regular-season championship this season.

Freshman Fatts Russell, one of the few underclassman contributors, said the Rams don't feel like the underdog. And the hunger to reach the Sweet 16 is strong.

“I think our campus would go crazy,” Russell said. “The fans and alumni would really enjoy that, and that's what we're pushing for.”

