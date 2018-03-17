Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Duke, Villanova avoid upset trap that captured Virginia

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 8:56 p.m.
Dukes' Trevor Duval is fouled by Rhode Island's Jarvis Garrett in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Trevor Duval is fouled by Rhode Island's Jarvis Garrett in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Dukes' Wendell Carter Jr. blocks the shot of Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Wendell Carter Jr. blocks the shot of Rhode Island's Cyril Langevine in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Mikal Bridges hits a three pointer over Alabama's Daniel Geddens in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Mikal Bridges hits a three pointer over Alabama's Daniel Geddens in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Jalen Brunson scoots past Alabama's Collin Sexton in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Jalen Brunson scoots past Alabama's Collin Sexton in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-roundtree hugs Mikal Bridges after the Wild Cats take a commanding lead over Alabama in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Dhamir Cosby-roundtree hugs Mikal Bridges after the Wild Cats take a commanding lead over Alabama in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley hugs Fatts Russell after a loosing effort in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley hugs Fatts Russell after a loosing effort in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III dunks past Rhode Island's Andre Berry and Stanford Robinson in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III dunks past Rhode Island's Andre Berry and Stanford Robinson in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews scores past Grayson Allen in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Rhode Island's E.C. Matthews scores past Grayson Allen in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 9 hours ago

Tired after staying up late to prepare for an afternoon practice, Villanova coach Jay Wright planned an early bedtime Friday night.

Except he couldn't go to sleep, not with history getting made with the University of Maryland-Baltimore County's victory over No. 1 Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament's South Region.

"I had to watch the end of it," Wright said of UMBC's 74-54 win, the first time, in 136 tries, a No. 16 seed beat a No. 1 in NCAA Tournament history. "Then in the morning, when we came down for practice, everybody was talking about it."

The two favorites playing at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament managed to avoid similar discussion.

Despite getting early pushes from underdog opponents, East No. 1 Villanova and Midwest No. 2 Duke pulled away for easy victories.

The Wildcats beat Alabama, 81-58, and the Blue Devils beat Rhode Island, 87-62.

Duke and Villanova watched the Virginia upset in team settings Friday night, although Duke freshman Trevon Duval said he was playing Madden instead. Seeing the Cavaliers, the top seed in the 68-team tournament, lose provided a valuable lesson.

"You cannot take anyone for granted in this tournament," Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr. said. "It's called March Madness for a reason."

Villanova, which has a roster full of players who were part of the Wildcats' NCAA championship in 2016 and their second-round exits in 2015 and 2017, weathered early foul trouble from star point guard Jalen Brunson. Boosted by 18 points by redshirt sophomore reserve Donte DiVincenzo, the Wildcats (32-4) led by five points at halftime before exploding out of the break with a 24-4 run.

Mikal Bridges scored 22 of his 23 points in the second half, and Villanova sank 17 3-pointers.

"Everyone's locked in, and everybody's playing for each other," Brunson said. "The upperclassmen are helping the young guys, and we're just doing a good job of sticking together."

Duke faced an experience disadvantage against Rhode Island, which starts four seniors compared to the Blue Devils' four freshmen. But after the Rams jumped out to a 7-2 lead, Duke buckled down. An 18-3 run turned a one-point deficit into a double-digit lead the Blue Devils never relinquished.

"From just watching and being involved, anything can happen," said freshman Marvin Bagley III, who led five Duke players in double figures with 22 points and nine rebounds. "You know, every team is here for a reason. ... We can't assume anything, got to worry about that one game, have your minds focused on that one thing (and) take it one day at a time because tomorrow's never promised in this tournament."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history — men's or women's — said he thought the Blue Devils played "one of our best games." They shot 58 percent from the field and hit 10 3s.

"We played in a very mature manner, because we're playing a championship team, a program that has great maturity and toughness, and we showed that today, too," Krzyzewski said.

Alabama — which Thursday picked up its first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 — and Rhode Island — making its second straight second-round appearance — saw their seasons end without the upset they sought.

Alabama coach Avery Johnson said he considered making the tournament "a step in the right direction" in his third season and hopes the growth can continue. Rhode Island coach Dan Hurley said he saw Duke was "laser-focused and locked in."

"I wish they would have played worse," Hurley said. "Wish we would have played better. Wish we could have gone out with a little more honor in our last game with those five guys. In a couple hours, we'll move past that and just be thinking about all of the great times with them because that's what they deserve to be remembered for."

Villanova and Duke, meanwhile, are off to the Sweet 16 — the Wildcats to Boston, where they'll face West Virginia or Marshall, and the Blue Devils to Omaha, Neb., to see Michigan State or Syracuse.

"This is a unique squad," Wright said. "It really is. It's fun. That's why I think we're getting better every day, because they still have a lot of room to grow."

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

