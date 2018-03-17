Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

NCAA Tournament in Pittsburgh: A closer look at Duke's 87-62 win over Rhode Island

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 7:35 p.m.
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound between Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine (r) in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Dukes' Marvin Bagley III grabs a rebound between Rhode Island's Jeff Dowtin and Cyril Langevine (r) in the second half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 4 hours ago

DUKE 87, RHODE ISLAND 62

It was over when: Duke shook off Rhode Island's early momentum with a 18-4 run that put the Blue Devils in full control. The spurt turned an 11-10 Rhode Island lead into a 28-14 Duke advantage, and the Rams never got the deficit under double digits. Duke led by as many as 29 points in the second half.

Play of the game: Grayson Allen converted a four-point play early in Duke's game-defining run. Duke's lone senior drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key while drawing a foul on Rhode Island's Fatts Russell. The ensuing free throw gave the Blue Devils a 19-11 lead.

Player of the game: Marvin Bagley III. The 6-foot-11 freshman made full use of his size advantage against the lower-seeded Rams. He brought his impact at both ends for Duke, finishing with 22 points and nine rebounds, including some explosive dunks. The projected NBA lottery pick also stepped out behind the arc and hit a 3-pointer.

Turning point: Duke got field goals from all five of its players on the court during the go-ahead run in the first half. Wendell Carter Jr. began the run with a jumper, Gary Trent Jr. hit a pair of 3-pointers, Allen got his four-point play, Trevon Duval hit a jumper and Bagley had a layup and a pair of free throws. Meanwhile, the Blue Devils held Rhode Island to just a E.C. Matthews 3-pointer during the stretch as the Rams went 1-for-4 with two turnovers.

Key stat: Until deep in the second half, Duke's bench had zero points. That didn't matter as the Blue Devils' starters all reached double figures. Bagley scored a team-high 22, Trent had 18, Carter had 13, Duval 11 and Allen 10. The Blue Devils have plenty of offensive versatility with the 6-foot-11 Bagley and Carter and strong shooters Allen, Duval and Trent, and they're proving it so far in the NCAA Tournament. They shot 58 percent from the field — Bagley and Carter combined for a 14-of-16 showing — and hit 10 3-pointers.

Unsung hero: Carter sometimes gets overshadowed by the more-heralded Bagley. He shouldn't. The 6-foot-11 freshman is a projected NBA lottery pick himself, and he showed why Saturday by hitting all six of his field-goal attempts and adding six rebounds and a block.

Quote of the game: “Teams are going to really try to come and beat us. We can't give them life. If we give them life and confidence, then it's going to be a really tough game. Pretty much I've learned to learn to step on their neck from the beginning of the game.” — Duval, on lessons learned from his first two NCAA Tournament games

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me