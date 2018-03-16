Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Duke's Krzyzewski one win away from all-time NCAA record

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, March 16, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the Pitt game in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski during the Pitt game in the first half Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 at Petersen Events Center.

Updated 1 hour ago

Duke's Mike Krzyzewski already holds the distinction of the winningest coach in NCAA Division I men's basketball history.

A Blue Devils win over Rhode Island on Saturday would make him the winningest among all genders.

After Thursday's first-round win over Iona, Krzyzewski stands at 1,098 career victories, tied with legendary Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.

Summitt went 1,098-208 in 38 seasons at Tennessee, with eight national titles. Krzyzewski is 1,098-337, with five titles.

“She would have won hundreds of more games,” Krzyzewski said of Summitt, who retired in 2012 because of early-onset Alzheimer's and died in 2016. “Pat could have coached men. She did coach women. She was as good a coach as there was in the country.

“...She was a pioneer and set up the glory that the women's game has right now.”

Krzyzewski and Summitt were named Sports Illustrated's Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year in 2011, which Krzyzewski called a “huge moment.”

Krzyzewski became the winningest men's basketball coach in 2011 and reached 1,000 career wins in 2015.

“It really speaks to the legacy that coach has built,” Duke guard Grayson Allen said. “It puts everything into perspective as a player. I've been with him for four seasons, and he's been doing this for what seems like countless seasons. It really shows how great of a basketball mind he is. It really makes you appreciate who you're playing for.

“He's the GOAT, in my opinion.”

