March Madness

Quick March Madness turnaround no problem for Alabama coach Avery Johnson

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Friday, March 16, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Alabama coach Avery Johnson takes questions during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament news conference, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Alabama faces Villanova in a second-round game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Alabama coach Avery Johnson takes questions during an NCAA men's college basketball tournament news conference, Friday, March 16, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Alabama faces Villanova in a second-round game on Saturday. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Avery Johnson quipped after Alabama's win over Virginia Tech that he probably would get a half-hour of sleep because of the need to prepare for Villanova.

It actually may not have been a joke.

After his first line at Friday's press conference drew just a few chuckles, Johnson responded, “That was supposed to be an opening joke, but I guess you guys are operating on 30 minutes of sleep like I am.”

The nature of the opening rounds of March Madness — two games in three days — means Thursday's winning coaches get precious little sleep as they prepare for their next opponent.

Only 36 hours will have passed between the conclusion of Alabama's win over Virginia Tech and the Crimson Tide's 12:10 game against Villanova. The opposing Wildcats had barely more preparation time than that.

“Whether it was a back-to-back game or a day in between, it doesn't matter,” Johnson said. “Everybody's basically, for the most part, on the same schedule. They got a few more hours of a break than we did, but we just play ball.

“... As young as we are, we've done a good job of being just a no-excuse team, so we'll be ready to go.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

