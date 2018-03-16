NCAA Tournament roundup: Michigan State holds off Bucknell

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Miles Bridges outlasted Zach Thomas, scoring 29 points and grabbing nine rebounds to help second-seeded Michigan State hold on for an 82-78 win over Bucknell on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Thomas fouled out on a technical with 6:06 left and finished with 27 points.

East Region

Cincinnati 68, Georgia State 53 — Jarron Cumberland had 27 points and 11 rebounds to set career highs in both categories as Cincinnati recovered after blowing a 10-point lead in the second half to beat pesky Georgia State in the South Region.

Nevada 87, Texas 83 (OT) — Caleb Martin scored 18 points and made two huge 3-pointers in overtime Friday as Nevada rallied for its first NCAA Tournament victory since 2007.

Nevada (28-7) erased a 14-point, second-half deficit and tied it at 68-68 when Jordan Caroline hit one of two free throws with 3.8 seconds left in regulation.

Kansas State 69, Creighton 59 — Barry Brown scored 18 points and ninth-seeded Kansas State posted a wire-to-wire victory despite playing without leading scorer Dean Wade.

Mike McGuirl added 17 points and Kamau Stokes had 11 as the Wildcats won a first-round NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2012.

Butler 79, Arkansas 62 — Kelan Martin scored 27 points and Kamar Baldwin added 24 as Butler dispatched seventh-seeded Arkansas in the East Region.

The Bulldogs (21-13) raced to a 21-2 lead in the opening minutes, only for Arkansas to answer with a 27-6 tear. Butler took control again early in the second.

West Region

Texas A&M 73, Providence 69 — Admon Gilder scored 18 points to help Texas A&M hold on.

Robert Williams and Tyler Davis both had double-doubles for the Aggies (21-12), the No. 7 seed.

North Carolina 84, Lipscomb 66 — Kenny Williams scored 18 points and defending national champion North Carolina took its time before opening up. Theo Pinson had 15 points and flirted with a triple-double for the Tar Heels (26-10), the No. 2 seed.

Women

Louisville 74, Boise State 42 — Kylee Shook had 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench to lead Louisville in the Lexington Regional first round.

Maryland 77, Princeton 57 — Kaila Charles scored 20 points and Maryland beat Princeton in the Kansas City Regional.

Virginia 68, Cal 62 — Dominique Toussaint hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 1:08 to go and No. 10 seed held off seventh-seeded in the Albany Regional for its first women's NCAA Tournament win in nine years.

Oregon 88, Seattle 45 — Sabrina Ionescu had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for her 10th career triple-double, and second-seeded Oregon rolled in the Spokane Regional.

Ionescu, who holds the NCAA record for triple-doubles, becomes the 15th woman to get one in the NCAA Tournament. The last was Iowa's Samantha Logic in 2015.