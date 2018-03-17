Internet went nuts after UMBC knocked off Virginia
Updated 5 hours ago
"U Must Be Cinderella."
For all some folks know, that is what UMBC could have, and should stand for... at least for right now.
I don't even know what UMBC stands for! pic.twitter.com/h8l0lkbmOt— Daren Wilkinson (@coachwilks) March 17, 2018
The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers made history Friday night, becoming the only No. 16 to knock off a No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA Men's Tournament after a 74-54 rout of the University of Virginia Cavaliers.
It only took 136 tries to accomplish the feat.
IT FINALLY HAPPENED! pic.twitter.com/vC7QMJkMFP— ESPN (@espn) March 17, 2018
U Must Be Cinderella...the signs were there all along. @UMBCAthletics #MarchMadness— Zinny Simpson (@Zin_City) March 17, 2018
Among the things UMBC achieved last night:1. First men's 16 over 1 upset.2. Recognition for Harvard women, first to do it by beating Stanford in '983. UMBC website crashes.4. Best acronym (U Must Be Cinderella)5. Renewed 'The Wire' one-liners on Twitter (Prop Joe, etc.)— Jim Alexander (@Jim_Alexander) March 17, 2018
I'm still in shock... UMBC has done it! I'm not even mad that my champion has been eliminated. That was incredible! #MarchMadness— Omar Noujoum (@omarnoujoum) March 17, 2018
For all you doubting Thomases...
I think most of America went to bed thinking, "no need to watch Virginia win tonight." OH BOY DO I HAVE SOME NEWS FOR YOU! #umbc #marchmadness #cinderellastory— EMME (@emmymandrake) March 17, 2018
America=kid #UMBC #retrievers =dog #Virginia =grass pic.twitter.com/j80ecenpVp— Jason (@mathboywonder) March 17, 2018
Who in their right mind would have thought the titan-like Cavaliers —who were 31-2— would lose to the lowly Retrievers? One can bet that even UMBC fans didn't think so.
did anybody in the world put UMBC winning— emily (@uhhmilyy) March 17, 2018
side note, shoutout to @UMBC_MBB I picked u but thanks for pulling through :)— samantha mikayla (@samanthamkyla) March 17, 2018
Lies, Samantha. Do you think people believe you?
Probably not. Well, maybe they'd believe that one person who went 0-20 in their bracket and ESPN aired them out for it
Speaking of savage, UMBC's Twitter account was taking no nonsense from ESPN, trolling the sports channel after the victory.
Sup, @ESPN pic.twitter.com/ISHem7E57R— UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018
ESPN, which truly has been on the winning side of things before, took it in stride.
March 17, 2018
It's all in good fun, which is what #MarchMadness is all about, baby!
Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.