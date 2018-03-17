Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Internet went nuts after UMBC knocked off Virginia

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 12:54 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: K.J. Maura #11 and teammate Jourdan Grant #5 of the UMBC Retrievers celebrate their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Getty Images
CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: K.J. Maura #11 and teammate Jourdan Grant #5 of the UMBC Retrievers celebrate their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Updated 5 hours ago

"U Must Be Cinderella."

For all some folks know, that is what UMBC could have, and should stand for... at least for right now.

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers made history Friday night, becoming the only No. 16 to knock off a No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA Men's Tournament after a 74-54 rout of the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

It only took 136 tries to accomplish the feat.

For all you doubting Thomases...

Who in their right mind would have thought the titan-like Cavaliers —who were 31-2— would lose to the lowly Retrievers? One can bet that even UMBC fans didn't think so.

Lies, Samantha. Do you think people believe you?

Probably not. Well, maybe they'd believe that one person who went 0-20 in their bracket and ESPN aired them out for it

Speaking of savage, UMBC's Twitter account was taking no nonsense from ESPN, trolling the sports channel after the victory.

ESPN, which truly has been on the winning side of things before, took it in stride.

It's all in good fun, which is what #MarchMadness is all about, baby!

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

Related Content
No. 16 UMBC stuns No. 1 Virginia, 74-54, to make NCAA history
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jairus Lyles couldn't suppress a smile, knowing that a school known more for chess than hoops had finally made it happen — ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me