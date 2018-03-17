Internet went nuts after UMBC knocked off Virginia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

"U Must Be Cinderella."

For all some folks know, that is what UMBC could have, and should stand for... at least for right now.

I don't even know what UMBC stands for! pic.twitter.com/h8l0lkbmOt — Daren Wilkinson (@coachwilks) March 17, 2018

The University of Maryland-Baltimore County Retrievers made history Friday night, becoming the only No. 16 to knock off a No. 1 seed in the history of the NCAA Men's Tournament after a 74-54 rout of the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

It only took 136 tries to accomplish the feat.

U Must Be Cinderella...the signs were there all along. @UMBCAthletics #MarchMadness — Zinny Simpson (@Zin_City) March 17, 2018

Among the things UMBC achieved last night:1. First men's 16 over 1 upset.2. Recognition for Harvard women, first to do it by beating Stanford in '983. UMBC website crashes.4. Best acronym (U Must Be Cinderella)5. Renewed 'The Wire' one-liners on Twitter (Prop Joe, etc.) — Jim Alexander (@Jim_Alexander) March 17, 2018

I'm still in shock... UMBC has done it! I'm not even mad that my champion has been eliminated. That was incredible! #MarchMadness — Omar Noujoum (@omarnoujoum) March 17, 2018

For all you doubting Thomases...

I think most of America went to bed thinking, "no need to watch Virginia win tonight." OH BOY DO I HAVE SOME NEWS FOR YOU! #umbc #marchmadness #cinderellastory — EMME (@emmymandrake) March 17, 2018

Who in their right mind would have thought the titan-like Cavaliers —who were 31-2— would lose to the lowly Retrievers? One can bet that even UMBC fans didn't think so.

did anybody in the world put UMBC winning — emily (@uhhmilyy) March 17, 2018

side note, shoutout to @UMBC_MBB I picked u but thanks for pulling through :) — samantha mikayla (@samanthamkyla) March 17, 2018

Lies, Samantha. Do you think people believe you?

Probably not. Well, maybe they'd believe that one person who went 0-20 in their bracket and ESPN aired them out for it

Speaking of savage, UMBC's Twitter account was taking no nonsense from ESPN, trolling the sports channel after the victory.

ESPN, which truly has been on the winning side of things before, took it in stride.

It's all in good fun, which is what #MarchMadness is all about, baby!

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.