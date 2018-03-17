Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

'Big Ragu' DiVincenzo provides right sauce for Villanova against Alabama

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 4:04 p.m.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo hits the first of three, three pointers against Alabama in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo hits the first of three, three pointers against Alabama in the first half during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Alabama's Colin Sexton keeps it close in the first half by driving to the basketball over Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Alabama's Colin Sexton keeps it close in the first half by driving to the basketball over Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo during second round action Saturday, March 17, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo grabs a rebound over Radford's Devote Holland in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo grabs a rebound over Radford's Devote Holland in the second half during first round action Thursday, March 15, 2018 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 8 hours ago

Don't let the red hair fool you: no Irish blood runs through Donte DiVincenzo's veins.

But the Villanova redshirt sophomore still made the most of St. Patrick's Day, playing a starring role in the Wildcats' 81-58 victory over Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday at PPG Paints Arena.

DiVincenzo scored 18 points off the bench for the Wildcats (32-4), all in the first half. Villanova needed it at the time, with star point guard Jalen Brunson -- the Big East Player of the Year -- limited to 10 minutes in the first half due to foul trouble.

“The more attention that was brought to me, I just knew that I was going to have to make the right play,” DiVincenzo said. “The first half, the right play was go score. The second half, the right play was getting my teammates shots. They got going, and we just took off from there.”

Dubbed “The Big Ragu” by Fox broadcaster Gus Johnson -- “I'm assuming because I'm an Italian with red hair,” he said -- DiVincenzo scored more than half of Villanova's first-half points. His 3-pointer with four seconds remaining gave the Wildcats a 32-27 lead.

“He gave us a lift on both ends of the floor,” Brunson said. “He was able make shots, he was able to make plays on defense as well. It was something that we enjoy to see.”

DiVincenzo averages 13 points per game for Villanova, part of a Wildcats offense that leads the NCAA in both points per game and tops analyst Ken Pomeroy's offensive efficiency ranks. Villanova shoots 40.1 percent as a team from behind the arc.

Saturday, DiVincenzo provided the bulk of Villanova's in the first half. While he was 6-of-10 from the field and 5-of-9 from 3-point range, his teammates were 3-of-17 and 2-of-9, respectively. The Wildcats caught fire in the second half, making their first six 3-point attempts and running away from Alabama (20-16).

“All of us are confident offensively, but the biggest thing is coach (Jay Wright) has confidence in us,” DiVincenzo said. “We don't worry about missing shots and all. He stresses get the stop and get the rebound on the other end. If we're doing that at a high rate, the green light is awesome for us.”

During Villanova's run to the 2016 championship, DiVincenzo -- redshirting at the time as a true freshman -- emulated the opposing teams' top scorer during practice, including Oklahoma's Buddy Hield.

His role is larger now, but he appreciates the teammates who are doing what he used to.

“I didn't realize how important it was until it was all over,” DiVincenzo said. “That's what I'm telling some of the younger guys that have seen the same role as me freshman year. They're playing, but they still have the same role of getting the older guys ready for games. I told them you might not think about it, but when it's all said and done, you will have made a big impact.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me