March Madness

In-state rivals Marshall, WVU play for Sweet 16 spot

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 8:12 p.m.

SAN DIEGO — The East Region bracket is serving up an in-state rivalries Sunday, one that's testy and complicated.

In the nightcap to the entire round of 32, No. 5 seed West Virginia (25-10) renews its rivalry with No. 13 Marshall (25-10) far from the Mountain State, at San Diego State's Viejas Arena.

Marshall's first NCAA tourney win, an 81-75 thriller against No. 4 seed Wichita State, gave Thundering Herd coach and alum Dan D'Antoni a chance to lobby for the resumption of a rivalry that ended after the 2015 game, mostly because West Virginia and its coach, Bob Huggins, felt there wasn't anything to gain anymore in a series the Mountaineers lead 33-11.

While the coaches had strong words in the rivalry's final seasons, the players are simply looking for a good game.

“I think it's an exciting time for the state,” Thundering Herd guard Jon Elmore said Saturday. “You talk to everybody back home, half of the state's population is probably flying out here right now for the game.”

One of those fans likely headed to San Diego is Jarrod West, who banked in a 3-pointer with less than a second left to give West Virginia a 75-74 second-round win against Cincinnati in 1998, when Huggins was the Bearcats' coach.

His son, also named Jarrod, is a freshman guard for the Thundering Herd.

“He's excited,” the younger West said of his dad. “I wouldn't say he's very conflicted at all, really. I think he's definitely rooting for us really hard.”

The younger West said West Virginia recruited him “a little bit, maybe not as much as I think I should have been.”

And the rivalry?

“We try to stay out of the politics and all that stuff,” West said. “That's not our responsibility. Our responsibility is to come out and be ready to play.”

West Virginia's players feel the same way.

“Just another game,” forward Esa Ahmad said a day after the Mountaineers beat No. 12 seed Murray State, 85-68.

“Don't matter,” guard Jevon Carter said. “This is March. We're here to win a national championship. It just happens that we're matched up against Marshall. Don't matter who it is. We're going to come to play and do our best and get a win.”

While D'Antoni would like to see the rivalry renewed, Huggins, a West Virginia alum, thinks too much is being made about it.

“We don't really cross,” Huggins said, noting the schools are on opposite ends of the state. “You don't want to make it out to be Duke-North Carolina.

“It's not that at all.”

West Virginia guard James Bolden, right, moves the ball past Murray State guard Shaq Buchanan, left, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins reacts during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Murray State, Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Marshall forward Ajdin Penava (11) looks back after the ball bounced off the rim while trying to dunk during the first half of a first-round game against against Wichita State at the NCAA college basketball tournament game, Friday, March 16, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
