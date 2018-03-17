Coach K becomes college basketball's all-time winner

Ever the Polish pitchman, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reminded the gathering at his postgame news conference Saturday about an upcoming holiday.

“Funny thing, they're all dressed in green this morning,” Krzyzewski said after the Blue Devils' 87-62 win over Rhode Island at PPG Paints Arena moved them on to the Sweet 16. “By the way, Monday is St. Joseph's day. Dress in red. That's the Polish day. All right? We'll see if they have a parade.”

The Blue Devils' legendary coach wasn't throwing himself a parade after he became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history — men's or women's. His 1,099th victory, including 1,024 at Duke, moved him past former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.

“It means I've been at a good place, I've had great players and have good health for the most part,” Krzyzewski said.

Summitt coached at Tennessee from 1974-2012, winning eight NCAA championships before retiring after developing early-onset Alzheimer's. She died in 2016.

“It's an honor because she was a pioneer in her sport,” said Krzyzewski, who has five national titles at Duke. “Her sport, women's college basketball, took off because of her.”

Krzyzewski, a former assistant at Indiana under Bob Knight, coached Army from 1974 until coming to Duke in 1980. He led the Blue Devils to NCAA titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. He also coached the U.S. to gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

“Just being able to be a part of (this milestone) is an honor,” Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr. “This being my first year with him, I've learned so much from him both on and off the court. It's just an honor to be able to talk to Coach K.”

Added freshman Trevon Duval: “He always talks about what kind of legacy you want to leave. When this is all said and done, what are you going to tell your kids? Do you want to tell your kids you just went through the motions or you gave it everything you've got? I think he means that not only on the basketball court, but in life.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Revies staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DGulasy_Trib.