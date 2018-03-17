Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Coach K becomes college basketball's all-time winner

Doug Gulasy
Doug Gulasy | Saturday, March 17, 2018, 7:01 p.m.
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shouts instructions during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Rhode Island, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Duke won 87-62. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski shouts instructions during the first half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Rhode Island, in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 17, 2018. Duke won 87-62. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Updated 5 hours ago

Ever the Polish pitchman, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski reminded the gathering at his postgame news conference Saturday about an upcoming holiday.

“Funny thing, they're all dressed in green this morning,” Krzyzewski said after the Blue Devils' 87-62 win over Rhode Island at PPG Paints Arena moved them on to the Sweet 16. “By the way, Monday is St. Joseph's day. Dress in red. That's the Polish day. All right? We'll see if they have a parade.”

The Blue Devils' legendary coach wasn't throwing himself a parade after he became the winningest coach in NCAA Division I basketball history — men's or women's. His 1,099th victory, including 1,024 at Duke, moved him past former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt.

“It means I've been at a good place, I've had great players and have good health for the most part,” Krzyzewski said.

Summitt coached at Tennessee from 1974-2012, winning eight NCAA championships before retiring after developing early-onset Alzheimer's. She died in 2016.

“It's an honor because she was a pioneer in her sport,” said Krzyzewski, who has five national titles at Duke. “Her sport, women's college basketball, took off because of her.”

Krzyzewski, a former assistant at Indiana under Bob Knight, coached Army from 1974 until coming to Duke in 1980. He led the Blue Devils to NCAA titles in 1991, 1992, 2001, 2010 and 2015. He also coached the U.S. to gold medals at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympics.

“Just being able to be a part of (this milestone) is an honor,” Duke freshman Wendell Carter Jr. “This being my first year with him, I've learned so much from him both on and off the court. It's just an honor to be able to talk to Coach K.”

Added freshman Trevon Duval: “He always talks about what kind of legacy you want to leave. When this is all said and done, what are you going to tell your kids? Do you want to tell your kids you just went through the motions or you gave it everything you've got? I think he means that not only on the basketball court, but in life.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Revies staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @DGulasy_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me