Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Syracuse goes from last team in to Sweet 16, beats Michigan State

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 7:00 p.m.

Updated 23 minutes ago

DETROIT — Syracuse barely got into the NCAA Tournament, getting the 68th and final spot.

The Orange have earned the right to keep playing in college basketball's showcase. And, no one will be excited about facing that zone defense.

Tyus Battle had 17 points, Oshae Brissett scored 15, and 11th-seeded Syracuse zoned Michigan State out of the tournament, 55-53, on Sunday to advance to the Sweet 16.

“No one plays zone like we do,” Brissett said. “We're always moving — and we challenge every shot — so teams never get easy looks against us. That's why nothing surprises me with our defense.”

Syracuse (23-13) will face second-seeded Duke (28-7) on Friday in the Midwest Region semifinals.

Playing in his hometown with a chance to add another highlight-reel shot to this year's NCAA Tournament, Cassius Winston missed an opportunity to win the game for the third-seeded Spartans with a shot from about 45 feet just before the buzzer.

“It's one of those shots you shoot as a kid,” he said softly. “I just came up short.”

The Spartans came up short, long and wide all afternoon and didn't make a basket in the last 5 minutes, 41 seconds.

The Orange forced the Spartans (30-5) to settle for 3-pointers all afternoon, and it worked brilliantly in a duel between Hall of Fame coaches. Michigan State took a school-record 37 shots beyond the arc, making just eight.

“The last couple of jump shots they threw up, they weren't in the ballpark,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

Syracuse has won three in a row since being sent to Dayton for the First Four as what the selection committee chairman acknowledged was the final team to receive an at-large bid. In low-scoring games, the Orange beat Arizona State in Dayton and TCU in the first round. They overcame playing three games in five days and essentially playing a road game, matching up with Michigan State about 75 miles from its campus with green-and-white clad fans packing the stands.

As poorly as Michigan State shot, it had chances to win.

Miles Bridges missed a 3 with a chance to tie with 11 seconds left, and teammate Joshua Langford missed a putback, but Syracuse turned the ball over with 7.9 seconds left.

The Orange fouled intentionally to avoid giving up a game-tying 3 twice in the closing seconds and the Spartans made two pairs of free throws to pull within a point both times.

“We're always going to foul in those situations and it's always worked for us,” Boeheim said. “I've seen too many guys when the guy makes a 3 and it goes into overtime.”

Paschal Chukwu connected on one free throw with 2.4 seconds left and the miss gave Michigan State a chance to win in dramatic fashion, but Winston couldn't pull it off.

Syracuse took the lead for the first time in the second half with 4:22 left. And then the Orange held on as the Spartans to miss their last 13 shots — plus Winston's heave, which wasn't recorded as a shot attempt.

Bridges' college career likely is ending with a performance he would like to forget.

“It's probably the saddest I've ever been in my life,” Bridges said.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo acknowledged he expects Bridges to go pro.

The sophomore star, who turned a chance to make millions in the NBA this season, was held scoreless for much of the first half and finished with 11 points on 4 of 18 shooting, making just 3 of 12 shots.

“Bridges is a great player, but we wanted to make him shoot from the outside,” Boeheim said.

Winston scored 15 points and Nick Ward added 10 for the Spartans, who shot just 26 percent.

Frank Howard fouled out with 13 points for the Orange, who made 36 percent of their shots.

Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35) defends on a shot from Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Syracuse won 55-53. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Syracuse forward Bourama Sidibe (35) defends on a shot from Michigan State guard Joshua Langford (1) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Syracuse won 55-53. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) puts a hand to the face of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle (25) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) puts a hand to the face of Syracuse guard Tyus Battle (25) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Syracuse in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo argues during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game against Syracuse in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21), of Slovakia, blocks a shot by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Syracuse won 55-53.
Syracuse forward Marek Dolezaj (21), of Slovakia, blocks a shot by Michigan State forward Nick Ward (44) during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament second-round game in Detroit, Sunday, March 18, 2018. Syracuse won 55-53.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me