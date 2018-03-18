Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

UMBC's Cinderella story ends with loss to Kansas State

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 18, 2018, 11:33 p.m.
UMBC's Arkel Lamar, Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura, from right, embrace as they leave the court in the closing moments of the team's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
UMBC's Arkel Lamar, Jourdan Grant and K.J. Maura, from right, embrace as they leave the court in the closing moments of the team's 50-43 loss to Kansas State in a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Kansas State's Xavier Sneed (20) celebrates after a dunk against UMBC during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Kansas State's Xavier Sneed (20) celebrates after a dunk against UMBC during the second half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
UMBC coach Ryan Odom hugs Jairus Lyles in the final moments of the team's second-round game against Kansas State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Kansas State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
UMBC coach Ryan Odom hugs Jairus Lyles in the final moments of the team's second-round game against Kansas State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, March 18, 2018. Kansas State won 50-43. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Updated 6 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The ultimate underdog story is over, but this NCAA Tournament will always be remembered for the sweetest No. 16 in college basketball history.

UMBC's brief, but historic run ended with a 50-43 loss to ninth seeded Kansas State on Sunday night.

UMBC became the first 16 seed to beat a No. 1, destroying top-ranked Virginia 74-54 on Friday night. After pulling off an all-time sports stunner, the Retrievers ran out of magic against the Wildcats.

“I'm proud of my guys, man,” UMBC senior guard Jourdan Grant. “We made history. Can't be mad at that. I wouldn't want to go out with another set of guys, man. I love these guys to the moon and back. This season, we'll remember it for the rest of our lives.”

As UMBC coach Ryan Odom emptied his bench with 9.4 seconds left, the crowd gave the Retrievers a standing ovation. The players hugged at midcourt. After the game ended, players walked over to the side of the court and gave their fans an appreciative wave.

The dream had ended, but some players managed smiles as they left the court.

“(UMBC) played their hearts out,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber said. “UMBC, you've got to give Coach (Ryan) Odom credit. What they did to Virginia was unbelievable.”

Barry Brown led Kansas State with 18 points, and Xavier Sneed came up with some huge plays down the stretch, including a monster dunk off an offensive rebound.

The Wildcats (24-11) move on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2010 when they lost in the Elite Eight to Butler. They will face No. 5 Kentucky on Thursday night.

UMBC had only had two field goals in the final six minutes and shot just 29.8 percent for the game.

UMBC's scrappy defense forced 18 turnovers, but managed just three points off those. They finished 6 of 22 from 3-point range two nights after lighting up Virginia. And 9 of 18 from the free throw line.

“This entire week has been amazing up until the last two hours,” UMBC guard Joe Sherburne said. “We connected with people around the world. We could tell during the game how many people were rooting for us.”

K.J. Maura, the 5-foot-8 point guard, said: “We put our name on the map. We gave hope to smaller seeds.”

And earned the admiration of their opponents. Brown made sure to congratulate the Retrievers.

“I think they just needed to hear they had a great run — and what they did was history,” Brown said. “I just wanted to tell each and every one of them ‘You're a great player, good job' and just give them the credit. They earned it.”

Maybe the Spectrum Center was simply done giving up upsets.

Earlier, defending national champion and No. 2 seed North Carolina was throttled by seventh-seeded Texas A&M.

Not that UMBC didn't give it a try.

The Retrievers (25-11) had a chance to take the lead with 5 minutes remaining, but Arkel Lamar was stripped of the ball on a drive to the lane and Sneed took the ball the length of the floor for a two-handed dunk.

Brown then hit a fall-away jumper.

Sneed, who had eight points, then skied above the rim and jammed home an offensive rebound even bringing the pro-UMBC crowd to its feet. Makol Mawien added a dunk on a fastbreak to seal the victory with 45 seconds left.

“It just gave us a lot of energy and a boost to show we could win this game,” said the 6-foot-5 Sneed said of his dunk, where he elevated so high the top of his head was almost level to the rim.

The Retrievers showed no sign of a letdown early on, jumping out to a 7-0 lead after Kansas State missed its first eight shots — five of those from beyond the arc.

Kansas State didn't score until the 13:40 mark of the first half, but the Wildcats closed the half on a 17-8 run and led 25-20 at the break despite going 0 for 8 from 3-point range.

“What I said in the huddle was keep guarding, keep being persistent,” Weber said. “And then Xavier made some plays down the stretch. We just shut them out.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me