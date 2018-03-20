West Virginia's Jevon Carter perfect for Huggins' style

SAN DIEGO — West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has a favorite story he likes to tell about his star player Jevon Carter.

It was the summer of 2013, and Huggins was scouting recruits at a basketball tournament in Orlando, Fla. After fetching a big cup of coffee, Huggins arrived at the gym early in the morning and soon spotted something unusual taking place on a court way in the back.

“I'm trying to drink my coffee and wake up, and this guy is pressing at 8 o'clock in the morning,” Huggins said. “No one else on his team is pressing, just him. So he's picking up the ball and pressuring people from end line to end line, and I called my assistants and said, ‘We've gotta sign this guy.' ”

Nearly five years later, Carter has become one of the best all-around guards in the country and the biggest reason No. 5-seeded West Virginia has a chance to upset No. 1 seed Villanova on Friday in Boston.

Carter, a senior from Maywood, Ill., scored a game-high 28 points with five assists and five steals Sunday in a 94-71 win against Marshall in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The win sent the Mountaineers (26-10) to their third Sweet 16 in four years, where they next will face the Wildcats, the top scoring team in the nation at 86.9 points a game.

“This is March,” Carter said after Sunday's game at Viejas Arena. “This is what we came to do. We don't just want to go to the Sweet 16. We want to win it all.”

Doing so will require beating Villanova, a team that likes to shoot lots of 3-pointers and has won 32 of its 36 games. Then again, West Virginia just whipped a team that likes to shoot lots of 3-pointers but was virtually shut down by the defensive pressure of Carter and others.

At one point in the first half, Carter stole the ball three times in less than a minute, rattling Marshall as West Virginia scored 26 points off turnovers.

Huggins can't seem to praise him enough. He leads the nation in steals with 108 and has shattered school records for steals in a season and career.

“You have to understand how hard he works to appreciate Jevon Carter,” Huggins said. “He's the hardest-working guy I think I've ever had. It's nothing for him to go shoot an hour and a half before the game.”

Carter also averages a team-best 17.4 points after being named national defensive player of the year last year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches.

His love of defense, work ethic, and scoring ability make Carter a prototype guard for a Huggins' pressing defense. Huggins described his defense last week like this: “If you walked out of your hotel, and some guy got in your face and followed you everywhere you went, wouldn't that bother you? That's what we try to do for 40 minutes.”

That's Carter. And that's what Villanova faces next.