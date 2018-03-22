Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Cinderella Loyola slips into Elite Eight after beating Nevada

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 9:48 p.m.
Loyola's Marques Townes reacts after making a late 3-pointer against Nevada during their NCAA Tournament third-round game Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Getty Images
Loyola's Marques Townes reacts after making a late 3-pointer against Nevada during their NCAA Tournament third-round game Thursday, March 22, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Updated 7 hours ago

ATLANTA — With Loyola clinging to a one-point lead and only 6.3 seconds remaining, Marques Townes sank a 3-pointer from in front of the Ramblers' bench to continue their improbable NCAA Tournament run.

Townes scored 18 points, including the key 3-pointer, to lead Loyola to a 69-68 win over the Wolf Pack in Thursday night's NCAA South Regional semifinal.

The win leaves the No. 11th-seeded Ramblers one victory from a Final Four appearance.

Not bad for a program that hasn't been in the Sweet 16 in 33 years.

Townes charged down the court, pumping his fist, as Nevada called a timeout following the crucial 3-pointer. Caleb Martin answered with a 3 for Nevada, but this time the Wolf Pack couldn't extend their string of second-half comebacks in the tournament.

Loyola (31-5) awaits the winner of the Kansas State-Kentucky game in Saturday's regional final.

Martin led Nevada (29-8) with 21 points. Twin brother Cody Martin had 16, but the Wolf Pack finally faced a deficit too big to overcome.

Loyola trailed 20-8 midway through the first half but stormed back to lead 28-24 at halftime. Loyola closed the half with a 20-4 run as Nevada didn't score in the final 7 minutes, 55 seconds before the break.

After leading a combined 4:24 of their first two NCAA Tournament wins, the Wolf Pack didn't trail in the opening 18 minutes of the first half. Even after leading 20-8 and appearing to have established command, Nevada found a way to trail at halftime for the sixth straight game.

Following a 4-4 tie, Nevada took the lead with an 8-0 run that included a layup and two free throws by Jordan Caroline.

Loyola pushed the ball in the paint on almost every possession. The Ramblers' first 10 points came on layups.

Freshman Cameron Krutwig, who at 6-foot-9, 260 pounds stood out as the biggest player for either team, had eight of Loyola's first 19 points but went to the bench with two fouls with 6:26 remaining in the half. He picked up his third foul midway through the second half.

Loyola's relentless attack on the basket continued as it stretched its lead, one layup at a time, in the second half.

Following a steal by Townes, Ben Richardson's layup gave the Ramblers their first double-digit lead at 36-26 and took their biggest lead at 40-28.

Nevada's experience in second-half comebacks paid off. After Loyola's layup by Clayton Custer gave the Ramblers their last 10-point lead at 57-47, the Wolf Pack charged back.

Cody Martin's basket started a 12-2 run, and his layup tied the game at 59-all with 4:06 remaining.

