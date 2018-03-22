Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

West Virginia wants to keep upset train rolling vs. Villanova

The Associated Press | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 7:56 p.m.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter points towards the scoreboard prior to a practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday night.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter points towards the scoreboard prior to a practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday night.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.
West Virginia's Jevon Carter shoots during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. West Virginia faces Villanova in a regional semifinal on Friday.

Updated 7 hours ago

BOSTON — Sporting the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament's chalkiest region doesn't give Villanova coach Jay Wright any special confidence heading into Friday night's game against West Virginia.

The Wildcats (32-4) were together in a Pittsburgh hotel room last weekend when they watched top overall seed Virginia's unprecedented first-round loss to No. 16 seed University of Maryland-Baltimore County.

When it was over, there was no need for Wright to harp on the lesson.

“It was so impactful that you didn't have to say it,” he said Thursday as Villanova hoped to avoid joining the slew of deposed favorites when it plays the fifth-seeded Mountaineers (26-10) for the East Region's spot in the national quarterfinals.

Along with Kansas in the Midwest, Villanova is one of two No. 1 seeds remaining in this year's bracket.

With all those low seeds in the tournament, West Virginia doesn't seem like much of an underdog. But the Mountaineers are hitting that angle hard, saying they don't get the respect they deserve as a senior class that has reached the Sweet 16 three times in four years.

“I felt like ever since our freshman year, we've always been underrated,” guard Jevon Carter said “We've always been the underdogs coming into any game we've played. So we've always had an extra chip on our shoulder.”

Coach Bob Huggins, who is seventh on the NCAA's all-time victory list, said the lack of hype goes back to when his players were recruited. Rather than guys with the potential to go to the NBA after one year, he has to pick the ones who might otherwise attend a mid-major school.

“I told my athletic director that really he had two choices: Either fire me for recruiting the guys I recruited, or give me a raise for being able to win with them,” Huggins said. “We got a bunch of guys that really were looking for an opportunity to play at the highest level.”

Villanova isn't buying it.

“If you're at this point, you're just as good as the team in front of you,” Villanova guard Phil Booth said. “West Virginia is playing as good as anybody else or any other team.”

The Mountaineers rely on a stifling full-court defense that has earned them the nickname “Press Virginia.” Villanova's ability to pull up for 3-pointers in transition is seen as the key to breaking the West Virginia pressure.

“I don't think we're going to change our defense. We're going to press,” Mountaineers forward Esa Ahmad said. “We're going to try to take them out of what they do well and just try to take everything away from them.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me