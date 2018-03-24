Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Duke holds off Syracuse to advance to Elite Eight

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 12:39 a.m.
Duke's Marvin Bagley III dunks for two of his 22 points in the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse.
Getty Images
Duke's Marvin Bagley III dunks for two of his 22 points in the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse.

Updated 17 hours ago

OMAHA, Neb. — Duke found a way to crack Syracuse's zone defense, and the Blue Devils are back in the Elite Eight to try to capture the program's sixth national title and second in past four seasons.

Gary Trent Jr. made two clutch free throws with 6.3 seconds left to help second-seeded Duke hold off the 11th-seeded Orange in a 69-65 chess match of a victory in the Midwest Region semifinals Friday night.

All that talk about busted brackets and the maddest March ever — not happening in the Midwest.

The win by Duke (29-7), which won the national title in 2015, set up a 1 vs. 2 showdown Sunday against Kansas, which also escaped with a four-point win earlier against Clemson.

Syracuse (23-14), the last at-large team invited to the tournament, saw its unlikely run to the Sweet 16 end — unable to overcome 16 turnovers against a Mike Krzyzewski-designed zone that was every bit as pesky as Jim Boeheim's vaunted 2-3.

Krzyzewski tore off his jacket and threw it to the floor, frustrated after calling a timeout early in the second half.

“It set the tone for me,” he said. “You could see. I coach 'em, so I could see, they were real young. They had young looks. Thank goodness they got out of it.”

Syracuse was looking for a near-repeat of two seasons ago when it made the Final Four as a No. 10 seed. This year, the Orange was an 11, but the Elite Eight already has one of those: Loyola-Chicago in the South.

Syracuse is no typical 11, and this was a zone-centric battle of wits between two of the most renowned coaches in the game.

No lead ever reached double digits, and not until Trent Jr. swished his free throws was the game sealed for Duke.

Freshman Marvin Bagley III scored 13 of his 22 points and had all eight of his rebounds in the second half. Seven of those boards were on the offensive end and led to second-chance baskets.

Tyus Battle led the Orange with 19 points.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me