March Madness

Blue bloods Kansas, Duke square off with Final Four at stake

The Associated Press | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 7:04 p.m.
OMAHA, NE - MARCH 23: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
Getty Images
OMAHA, NE - MARCH 23: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 23, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Updated 2 hours ago

OMAHA, Neb. — In a tournament defined by unpredictability, there finally will be a regional final that makes sense.

No. 1 Kansas and No. 2 Duke will square off in the Midwest final Sunday for the last spot in the Final Four — and the stakes are huge even by Elite Eight standards.

Mike Krzyzewski is looking to break UCLA legend John Wooden's record of 12 Final Four appearances.

Kansas coach Bill Self, who recently joined Krzyzewski and Wooden in the Naismith Hall of Fame, is hoping to snap a two-year losing streak in regional finals and improve a 2-7 personal record in Elite Eights.

After scores of upsets produced some rather strange matchups elsewhere, it'll be “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk” vs. Coach K and the Blue Devils in a classic finale in Omaha. Duke and Kansas have met five previous times in the NCAA Tournament, most notably in 1991 when the Blue Devils beat the Jayhawks, 72-65, for the first of two straight NCAA championships.

“It's great when you have two programs of this nature, this status in the history of our game play for a Final Four berth. I think it's great for the sport,” Krzyzewski said.

As for the latest chapter in the Kansas-Duke series, the top-seeded Jayhawks (30-7) are more like a plucky underdog — at least by their high standards — while second-seeded Duke (29-7) and its cadre of ridiculously talented freshmen appear to be rounding into title-contending form. Duke is a betting favorite in the game even though it is the lower seed.

The Jayhawks have clawed their way into their third consecutive regional final as a No. 1 behind teamwork and a toughness that wasn't always there in the winter.

Their last two wins, over Seton Hall and Clemson, came by just four points apiece — but Kansas has won six straight postseason games after tearing through the Big 12 Tournament.

“It'll be a tough game. But it's going to be a fun game,” Self said. “We know we've got our hands full. But we like to think they have their hands full, too.”

Duke cruised through the first two rounds in Pittsburgh to reach to the Sweet 16 but then had to survive a furious challenge from ACC rival Syracuse and its bewildering 2-3 zone Friday night.

The young Blue Devils have flourished under the leadership of senior captain Grayson Allen, who is 12-2 in the NCAA Tournament.

“We're both here for a reason,” Duke star Marvin Bagley III said. “It'll be a good one.”

For all the talk about the young stars on each team, each squad is run by a star senior guard coming off a so-so game.

Devonte' Graham, the Big 12 Player of the Year for Kansas, shot just 4 of 12 from the field in an 80-76 victory over Clemson, and Allen was just 3 of 14 on 3s in a 69-65 win over the Orange.

Krzyzewski and Self expect their veteran stars to bounce back.

“He's the best intangibles guy we've ever had here,” Self said of Graham.

