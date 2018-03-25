Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Villanova reaches 2nd Final Four in 3 seasons by stomping Texas Tech

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 6:18 p.m.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.
Villanova's Donte DiVincenzo, center, dunks between Texas Tech's Zhaire Smith, left, and Brandone Francis during the second half of an NCAA men's college basketball tournament regional final, Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Boston.

Updated 29 minutes ago

BOSTON — Villanova is going back to the Final Four, and those underdogs should get ready for the top-seeded Wildcats.

Eric Paschall had 12 points and 14 rebounds, and the 2016 national champions beat Texas Tech, 71-59, in a cold-shooting East regional championship Sunday to reach the Final Four for the second time in three years.

Villanova (34-4) will play the winner of the Midwest final between top-seeded Kansas and No. 2 seed Duke. Sunday's winners will join 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago and their telegenic nun, along with No. 3 Michigan in the national semifinals on Saturday in San Antonio.

Sister Jean, prepare to meet Father Rob, the priest on the Villanova bench who provides spiritual support for the Wildcats.

Jalen Brunson had 15 points, and Donte DeVincenzo scored 12 with eight of the Wildcats' 51 rebounds. After starting four guards, Texas Tech (27-10) grabbed just 33 boards and shot just 18 free throws compared to 35 for Villanova and lost its chance to play for a championship in its home state.

The teams matched each other with 33 percent shooting from the floor, and Villanova — one of the most prolific 3-point shooting teams in NCAA history — made just 4 of 24 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats need seven to set a Division I single-season record.

They'll get that chance in the Final Four.

“Wasn't really a pretty offensive game. But we played pretty good defensively too,” said Villanova coach Jay Wright, whose team spent eight weeks in two stints as the No. 1 team in the Associated Press Top 25 this season.

“That's why I give Texas Tech credit: They did a great job,” Wright said. “But we don't rely on our shooting. There's a lot more to the game. Our guys take pride in that. We never worry about missing shots. It's fun when they go in, but we don't worry about missing them.”

Texas Tech never had reached the Elite Eight in the 93-year history of the program. The Red Raiders easily handled Purdue in the Sweet 16.

Keenan Evans scored 12 points for Texas Tech, Jarrett Culver had 11 and 6-foot-6 guard Justin Gray led the team with nine rebounds.

It will be Villanova's third trip to the Final Four in Wright's tenure. Four players remain from the team that won it all two years ago.

“You just see how together we are. Every Villanova team I've been on has been like that,” Brunson said. “Every time you get to do it is special, every time you're on that court with those group of guys, it's special.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me