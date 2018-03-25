Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Kansas beats Duke for hard-earned trip to Final Four

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
Kansas' Malik Newman (14) is fouled on his way to the basket by Duke's Wendell Carter Jr (34) during overtime of a regional final game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 25, 2018, in Omaha, Neb.
Duke's Trevon Duval and Kansas' Devonte' Graham battle for the ball during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska.
The Kansas Jayhawks mascot 'Baby Jay' performs during the second half in the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Midwest Regional between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Duke Blue Devils at CenturyLink Center on March 25, 2018 in Omaha, Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. — Kansas is going back to the Final Four.

It's hard to argue Duke shouldn't be headed there as well after the most riveting show of the NCAA Tournament.

Malik Newman and the top-seeded Jayhawks got past their Elite Eight road block Sunday, knocking off second-seeded Duke, 85-81, in overtime to clinch the program's first trip to the Final Four since 2012.

Newman scored all 13 of the Jayhawks' points in OT and finished with a career-high 32 to lead Kansas (31-7).

The Jayhawks will face fellow top seed Villanova on Saturday in San Antonio — the site of KU's last title over Memphis in 2008 — after snapping a two-game losing skid in the regional finals.

“Everything we've been through … we do it for moments like this,” Kansas star Devonte' Graham said. “Especially after the last two years, getting over the hump. It just feels (perfect).”

This was college basketball at its best, two blue bloods trading blows for 45 minutes in what was arguably the best game of the tournament, one that featured 18 lead changes and 11 ties.

Had Grayson Allen's bank shot to end regulation gone half an inch in a different direction, it might be Duke heading to south Texas.

But it didn't, and instead the Jayhawks are moving on.

“It was an honor to play in this game,” said Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who remained tied with UCLA legend John Wooden with 12 Final Four performances. “I think both teams were deserving of winning.”

Newman, a redshirt sophomore who came on late this season, made his fifth and final 3-pointer from the corner to make it 81-78 with 1 minute, 49 seconds left. Newman followed with four consecutive free throws, and the Jayhawks' defense stiffened enough to hold on.

Trevon Duval scored 20 points, two shy of a career high, for Duke. Freshman star and future lottery pick Marvin Bagley added 16 points and 10 rebounds in what could have been his final game for the Blue Devils (29-8).

Allen had 12 points for the Blue Devils, but the senior's try at the regulation buzzer went in and then out and then off the rim before spinning away to force overtime.

“I was trying to drive right He cut me off. Went back left. Their big stepped into help. I had to get a shot up over him. I tried to bank it in, and it about went in,” said Allen, who finished his career with 1,996 points.

This might be the unlikeliest of coach Bill Self's three Final Four teams.

They are not stacked with obvious future NBA starters, and they lost three times at home this season. But the Jayhawks banded together to win the Big 12's regular-season and conference titles and now the Midwest Region. By doing so, they proved to their coach they were hardly soft — a claim Self made often earlier in the season. And with the final buzzer about to sound and the outcome suddenly in focus, Self clenched both of his fists and lifted his arms in the air for a celebration years in the making.

The Blue Devils might see four of their freshman stars bolt for the NBA Draft, an expected exodus led by Bagley, a likely top-five pick. Duke also will lose Allen, one of the best players in school history. Don't cry for Coach K, who has four five-star recruits committed to join the program next year. But this season likely will be remembered as a lost opportunity — and for that Allen shot that went agonizingly out of the rim.

Duval was a revelation in the opening half, scoring 13 points to give the Blue Devils a 36-33 lead that at times felt like it could've been bigger. But the Jayhawks opened the second with a 13-3 run, forcing Duke to answer quickly. The Blue Devils did just that, time and time again, until it had the lead in the final minute. But Kansas senior Svi Mykhailiuk made a 3 with 25.7 seconds left in the second half to knot the score at 72-72.

Kansas outrebounded Duke, 47-32, a staggering stat given the Jayhawks barely outrebounded their opponents heading into the game.

Lagerald Vick had 14 points. Graham had 11 with six boards and six assists, and Mykhailiuk had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five assists while helping to defend Bagley.

“Even though Malik scored a lot of points, I don't think that anybody had a better game than Svi did,” Self said.

“We didn't even talk about going to the Final Four. All we talked about is Duke,” Self said.

