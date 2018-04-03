Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
March Madness

Villanova students, fans celebrate title, 2 arrests reported

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 7:27 a.m.
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship game between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball national championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Fans cheer on the campus of Villanova University after the NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. Villanova won 79-62. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the second half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer ahead of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
A Villanova fan cheers during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)
Villanova fans cheer during the first half of the broadcast of the national NCAA college basketball championship between Villanova and Michigan, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Villanova, Pa. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

Updated 17 hours ago

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Students at Villanova University flooded the streets around campus to celebrate the Wildcats' second NCAA men's basketball championship in three years, and police reported two arrests following the partying.

Villanova defeated Michigan 79-62 in Monday's title game in San Antonio, setting off a raucous celebration on and around the Radnor Township campus.

As soon as the game ended, fans streamed into the streets, cheering and chanting.

In anticipation of celebrations, light poles around the university had been greased, but that didn't stop some fans from climbing.

News helicopter video showed a small bonfire being set in the street and some students trying to jump over the flames. Students could be seen climbing trees and grabbing branches to add fuel to the fire. Police moved in to get people away from the flames.

Radnor Police Sgt. Joe Pinto said early Tuesday there were two arrests, but no other details were immediately available.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me