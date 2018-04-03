Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
March Madness

Villanova greeted by mass celebration in Philadelphia

The Associated Press | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 8:52 p.m.
Villanova men's basketball coach Jay Wright waves to fans during a celebration of the team's NCAA tournament championship, at Jake Nevin Field House on the Villanova University campus on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Philadelphia.
VILLANOVA, Pa. — Amid chants of “Nova! Nova!” Villanova students and fans loudly welcomed their men's basketball team back to campus Tuesday night, a day after the Wildcats claimed their second national championship in three years.

Players were treated like rock stars as they made their way into the ancient Jake Nevin Field House for a celebration.

“What's better than this?” coach Jay Wright said as the crowd roared.

Behind Donte DiVincenzo's career-high 31 points off the bench, Villanova routed Michigan, 79-62, on Monday in San Antonio to win the school's third national title.

Junior forward Eric Paschall held the championship trophy, and the bleary-eyed players wore hats lodged with strands of the nets they cut down a night earlier. Jalen Brunson, the national Player of the Year, led the fans in a chant of “Di-vin-cenzo” before he was introduced last among the players.

“The chances of a red-headed Italian with Rollie Massimino ‘RVM' on his chest, coming off the bench to score 31 points in the national championship game,” Wright said before the crowd drowned him out, referring to the late Wildcats coach who led the school to the 1985 title.

The top-seeded Wildcats (36-4) won all six of their NCAA Tournament games by double digits, bucking the trend of upsets thanks to depth, buzzing offense and improved defense.

Rain forced the celebration inside from the football stadium, but it didn't dampen the enthusiasm at the Catholic school of about 6,500 undergraduates in suburban Philadelphia.

The tributes began immediately as the Wildcats landed, when the Philadelphia fire department delivered a water cannon salute as their plane taxied.

On their Main Line campus, fans, many of whom had a blue “V” painted on their cheeks, stood in the rain in a line that snaked around the corner waiting for the doors to open.

Included in the crowd was Ron DiPietro, class of 1972, who said he turns 68 on Wednesday. DiPietro clutched a gray 1985 Villanova national title T-shirt on a coat hanger.

“Too much firepower, well-disciplined, wonderful team,” DiPietro said. “They blew everybody out, let's face it.”

