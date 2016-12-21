Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Balanced scoring helps Penn State men's basketball rout Morgan State

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 7:51 p.m.

Updated 21 hours ago

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens scored 20 points and Penn State beat Morgan State, 96-55, on Wednesday night.

Tony Carr and Payton Banks added 11 apiece and Mike Watkins, Shep Garner and Julian Moore scored 10 each for Penn State (8-5), which has won two straight.

Phillip Carr led Morgan State (3-8) with 19 points and Kyle Thomas added 14.

It was the sixth loss in the last seven games for the Bears, who played their second straight without leading scorer Tiwian Kendley.

Penn State used a 23-10 run to take a 49-29 halftime lead and never led by less than 18 in the second half.

