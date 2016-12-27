Penn State drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — For a moment following Northwestern's 87-77 win over Penn State on Tuesday, it sounded like Chris Collins was going to go down his lineup and offer praise for every player on the stat sheet in front of him.

He would've had good reason to do so.

The Wildcats (12-2, 1-0 Big Ten) blew past the Nittany Lions for their ninth straight win, looking like a team capable of doing damage in the Big Ten in the process. Northwestern started fast, maintained its rapid transition game for much of the second half and built a big enough lead to withstand a gutsy late run from the Nittany Lions.

“The way we played in the first half was obviously the key to the game,” Collins said. “We got off to a great start. I thought we were really sharp running our offense, sharp on the defensive end, got ourselves a lead.”

Scottie Lindsey scored 17 of his 31 points in the first half, Vic Law added 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and Gavin Skelly and Bryant McIntosh added 12 and 11 points, respectively, for the Wildcats.

Josh Reaves led Penn State (8-6, 0-1) with 22 points. Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens added 15 and 12, respectively.

Isiah Brown and Nathan Taphorn hit 3-pointers on back-to-back Northwestern possessions with less than a minute left in the first half to help build a 51-32 lead. Lindsey made 5 of 8 3-pointers, with three in the second half when the Wildcats led by 20 or more for long stretches.

“They came out and punched us in the mouth,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said.

The Nittany Lions shot 25 for 60 (41.7 percent) from the field. They mounted a 20-7 run to pull within nine over the final 5 minutes, 16 seconds, capped by a layup and free throw from Shep Garner.