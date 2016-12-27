Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Penn State

Penn State drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016, 5:33 p.m.

Updated 41 minutes ago

STATE COLLEGE — Scottie Lindsey scored 17 of his 31 points in the first half, and Northwestern beat Penn State, 87-77, on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Vic Law added 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2), who won their ninth straight.

Josh Reaves led Penn State (8-6) with 22 points, and Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens added 15 and 12, respectively.

Penn State couldn't keep up with Northwestern's scoring pace as the Nittany Lions shot 25 for 60 (41.7 percent) from the field.

Lindsey made 5 of 8 3-pointers, with three in the second half when the Wildcats led by 20 or more for long stretches.

Isiah Brown and Nathan Taphorn hit 3-pointers on back-to-back Northwestern possessions with less than a minute left in the first half to help build a 51-32 lead.

Penn State mounted a 20-7 run over the final 5 minutes, 16 seconds, capped by a layup and free throw from Shep Garner.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.