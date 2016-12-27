Penn State drops Big Ten opener to Northwestern

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

STATE COLLEGE — Scottie Lindsey scored 17 of his 31 points in the first half, and Northwestern beat Penn State, 87-77, on Tuesday in the Big Ten opener for both teams.

Vic Law added 12 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2), who won their ninth straight.

Josh Reaves led Penn State (8-6) with 22 points, and Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens added 15 and 12, respectively.

Penn State couldn't keep up with Northwestern's scoring pace as the Nittany Lions shot 25 for 60 (41.7 percent) from the field.

Lindsey made 5 of 8 3-pointers, with three in the second half when the Wildcats led by 20 or more for long stretches.

Isiah Brown and Nathan Taphorn hit 3-pointers on back-to-back Northwestern possessions with less than a minute left in the first half to help build a 51-32 lead.

Penn State mounted a 20-7 run over the final 5 minutes, 16 seconds, capped by a layup and free throw from Shep Garner.