Penn State suspends two starters for Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Fifth-ranked Penn State suspended two starters for the Rose Bowl for violating team rules.

Team officials said Wednesday that wide receiver Saeed Blacknall and linebacker Manny Bowen will not play against No. 9 USC on Monday.

The team did not say what the violations were. The school released a statement to announce the suspensions, but no further details were given.

Blacknall started seven games for the Nittany Lions, totaling 347 yards and three touchdowns. Bowen played in 13 games, totaling 68 tackles, 8 1⁄ 2 for losses.

It's a tough setback for the Nittany Lions, who are back in a major bowl for the first time since the program was hit with sanctions in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Among the penalties was loss of scholarships.

Coach James Franklin keeps a chart on his desk that he can reference whenever he is feeling frustrated. It shows Penn State's scholarship chart, which, if put on a teeter-totter, would tip to the left, where the underclassmen are listed.

The lost scholarships “really affected us,” Franklin said of this season. “Depending on how you look at it, which analytics company you use, we're like the sixth-youngest team in the country.”

Franklin, in his third season at Penn State since Bill O'Brien, who replaced Joe Paterno after his ouster, left to coach the NFL's Houston Texans, has called this “year one.” He said the team is still thin at multiple positions. For example, a spate of injuries compelled the Nittany Lions to use their fifth-team middle linebacker at one point this season.

The lack of depth makes the suspensions of Blaknall and Bowen critical.