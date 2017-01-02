USC rallies in 4th to beat Penn State in Rose Bowl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

PASADENA, Calif. — Trace McSorley looked deep with 1 minute, 20 seconds left in the Rose Bowl and the game tied at 49.

Defensive back Leon McQuay jumped in front and intercepted the pass before returning it to the Penn State 33.

After one play, Matt Boermeester sent a 46-yard field goal through the uprights to give USC a 52-49 win as time expired.

The Trojans (10-3) scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull ahead of the Nittany Lions (11-3).

The Lions were facing third-and-9 when McSorley took the ill-fated shot downfield, though coach James Franklin said there were some discussions to call a run play and hope to win it in overtime.

“That's not really who we've been all year long,” Franklin said. “Obviously, you can't turn the ball over in that situation. I think that's the difference.”

USC's game-tying drive was aided by back-to-back pass interference calls against Penn State. The first brought the Trojans across midfield, while the second sent them to the Lions' 27-yard line.

On the following play, quarterback Sam Darnold found receiver Deontay Burnett in the front of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

Darnold, a redshirt sophomore, completed 33 of 53 passes for 453 yards and five touchdowns. His lone blunder came on an interception in the third quarter that led to a Penn State touchdown. He wasn't sacked in the contest.

Lions defensive coordinator Brent Pry said he thinks Darnold was the best passer his team has faced this season.

“Very accurate, very smart,” Pry said. “(USC coach) Clay Helton does a tremendous job with quarterbacks and this guy is another testament to that.”

With Penn State trailing by six, running back Saquon Barkley turned a congested corner, broke free and weaved his way through more than half of the Trojans' defenders into the end zone on the team's first offensive play of the second half.

The 79-yard run gave the Lions the lead for the first time in the game. The next two Penn State drives resulted, remarkably, in the same fashion.

First, McSorley launched a deep pass down the sideline to Chris Godwin, who caught a deflection and sprinted the rest of the way for a 72-yard score.

The next was a 3-yard end-zone plunge from McSorley, which was set up by linebacker Brandon Bell's interception. At that point, the Lions led 42-27.

Not to be overlooked in the loss, Godwin had a career game.

The junior caught eight of McSorley's first 10 completions, providing the quarterback with the reliable target he needed after an uncharacteristically poor start. He finished the game with nine catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns — all are Penn State bowl-game records.

“He really got us going,” McSorley said. “He was making catches with guys on him, and you know, he played great. He played out of his mind.”

The Trojans put together a 10-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to make it a 42-35 game after a 2-point conversion.

It was short-lived, though, as Penn State marched down the field and added a seventh touchdown on a 7-yard pass to Barkley. The running back finished the game with 249 total yards and three touchdowns. He rushed for 194 yards on 25 carries, two of which went for touchdowns.

McSorley threw an interception on the Lions' first play of the game. It was intended for DeAndre Thompkins, who appeared to run the wrong route on the play.

The Lions' next offensive play saw another McSorley interception, which, this time, went through Thompkins' hands. The receiver was starting in place of Saeed Blacknall, who was suspended by coach James Franklin for a violation of team policy.

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.