Indiana escapes Penn State on late 3-pointer

STATE COLLEGE — Shep Garner gathered his teammates along Penn State's bench to remind them they needed one more stop to head to overtime.

Indiana's James Blackmon was ready to head home, however.

Blackmon took an in-bounds pass with less than five seconds to go, sprinted down the court and drained a 3-pointer to lift the Hoosiers to a 78-75 win over Penn State on Wednesday night.

Blackmon, Thomas Bryant and Robert Johnson all scored 17 points for the Hoosiers (13-6, 3-3 Big Ten), who survived a late Penn State rally.

“They definitely grew up,” Indiana coach Tom Crean said. “It wasn't easy, but they definitely earned the victory. It would've been a shame if they hadn't gotten this win because they earned it.”

Tony Carr scored a career-best 24 points and Garner added 15 for the Nittany Lions (11-8, 3-3) who trailed by 14 with 9:19 left. Garner brought Penn State within striking distance with a 3-pointer that cut it to 75-73 with 39 seconds to play.

“I'm really proud of the kids, the way they fought back,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “I felt like Penn State really hurt Penn State tonight, missed layups, little things. If we shoot better from the free-throw line, maybe the outcome's different.”