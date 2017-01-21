Penn State football viewed highly entering offseason

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

UNIVERSITY PARK — James Franklin made stops in Alabama, California and Michigan last week while on the recruiting trail.

Each place, the Penn State coach was greeted with similar praise for the team's accomplishments in 2016.

“I got everybody coming up to me saying, ‘Wow, Coach, best bowl game I've ever seen. Unbelievable,' ” Franklin said. “I said, ‘It wasn't that darned good.' You know, I understand from an entertainment standpoint it was awesome, but we didn't win the game.”

Franklin held his end-of-the-year news conference Saturday morning, his first since the Nittany Lions fell to USC in the Rose Bowl, 52-49, nearly three weeks ago.

Expectations are high for the Lions next year after their return-to-form campaign in 2016, even after their last-second loss to the Trojans. Most rankings view Penn State as a top-five or top-10 team for 2017, though they all acknowledge it's way too early to tell.

These rankings are determined mostly by the number of experienced players a team has returning and the highly touted recruits coming in.

Penn State saw two players with one year of eligibility left, Chris Godwin and Garrett Sickels, declare for the NFL Draft. Marcus Allen, Jason Cabinda and Mike Gesicki elected to stay for their senior seasons, which helped boost the team's preseason resume.

The Lions have the 11th-ranked 2017 recruiting class in the NCAA, according to 247Sports.com, and the third best in the Big Ten.

Four recruits enrolled at Penn State at the beginning of this semester, a move that allows them to kickstart their adjustment to college academics and athletics.

Penn State has 19 players who verbally have committed to the program, and Franklin said he plans on reeling in two more before National Signing Day on Feb. 1.

Still, the Lions aren't only focused on filling the final two available spots in the recruiting class, but they're also fending off attempts from other teams to court recruits who have committed to Penn State.

Nothing is official until Signing Day, so until then, those recruits who said they would play for Penn State still can visit and consider other schools.

“I think you look around the country right now at some programs that are basically offering prospects that are committed to every school in the country, and they're trying to pluck them away,” Franklin said.

“We've got a couple guys that are still entertaining conversations with other schools, and we've got to keep those guys on board with us.”

Nevertheless, the Lions are widely considered one of the best teams in college football again, a status Franklin said is always challenging for student-athletes to temper.

“We have things that we should be very proud of,” Franklin said. “But we also have things that I think should be motivating.

“The way I look at it, there's one happy team at the end of the year.”

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.