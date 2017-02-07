Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State upsets Maryland

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 8:30 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State's Tony Carr puts up a shot against Maryland's Damonte Dodd (35) during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) goes for a rebound against Maryland's Anthony Cowan (0) during the first half Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017.

STATE COLLEGE — Lamar Stevens scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half, and Penn State beat No. 21 Maryland, 70-64, on Tuesday night.

Tony Carr added 14 points, and Mike Watkins had 10 for the Nittany Lions (13-12, 5-7 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game skid and beat their fourth top-25 opponent since last February.

Justin Jackson and Kevin Huerter scored 12 points each, and Melo Trimble added 11 for the Terrapins (20-4, 8-3), who lost their second in a row.

The Nittany Lions played stingy defense early and led for all but 1 minute, 48 seconds, and by as many as 14 points with 9:59 remaining.

The Terps cut the lead to 62-58 with 3:26 left after Jackson and Jaylen Brantley hit consecutive 3s. But a layup from Nazeer Bostick and six combined free throws from Carr, Stevens and Josh Reaves kept the game out of reach.

