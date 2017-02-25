Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State falls to Minnesota

The Associated Press | Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, 5:48 p.m.
Minnesota's Reggie Lynch (22) makes his 11th block of the game as he blocks a shot by Penn State's Payton Banks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 81-71. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Updated 31 minutes ago

MINNEAPOLIS — Nate Mason had 16 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Jordan Murphy added 16 points and 16 rebounds for the Minnesota Gophers in an 81-71 win over Penn State on Saturday.

Dupree McBrayer added 15 points off the bench for Minnesota (22-7, 10-6 Big Ten), and Akeem Springs added 12. Reggie Lynch had nine points and set a career-high with 11 blocks as the Gophers won their seventh game in a row and avenged an earlier loss at Penn State.

Tony Carr had 20 points and seven assists, and Shep Garner scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Nittany Lions, who have lost three straight. Penn State had just five turnovers, all in the first half, but shot 35.5 percent.

Excluding the vacated season of 1996-97, Minnesota has won seven games in a row for the first time since 1978.

The Nittany Lions stayed close when they were hitting from the outside. Penn State started by hitting 5 of 8 from 3-point territory before missing seven in a row. As their percentage dwindled to match their season average (34.1 percent), the Nittany Lions' hopes of hanging with the more inside-focused Gophers declined. Penn State finished 7 of 21 from 3.

The Nittany Lions return home and host Ohio State for their final home game of the season Tuesday. Penn State could reach seven wins in the Big Ten in back-to-back seasons for just the third time in 25 seasons when facing the Buckeyes for the first time this year.

