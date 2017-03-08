Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State snaps 5-game skid, tops Nebraska in OT in Big Ten tourney opener

The Associated Press | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Penn State guard Tony Carr (left) attempts to hold onto a loose ball as Nebraska center Jordy Tshimanga reaches for it during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament first-round game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Penn State guard Tony Carr shoots against Nebraska guard Tai Webster during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament first-round game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Penn State forwards Payton Banks (left) and Mike Watkins defend Nebraska forward Ed Morrow during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament first-round game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Penn State forward Mike Watkins dunks against Nebraska forward Isaiah Roby during the first half of a Big Ten Tournament first-round game Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — With his cousin rapper Flavor Flav cheering loudly from the third row, Shep Garner scored seven of Penn State's 16 points in overtime Wednesday, leading the Nittany Lions to a 76-67 victory over Nebraska in the opening game of the first Big Ten Tournament to be held in the nation's capital.

Penn State (15-17) never trailed and ended a five-game losing streak.

The 13th-seeded Nittany Lions advanced to face Michigan State in the second round.

Garner finished with 16 points, and freshman Mike Watkins had 18 points, 11 rebounds and a Big Ten Tournament-record eight blocked shots.

Evan Taylor led 12th-seeded Nebraska (12-19) with 15 points. But the Cornhuskers' top scorer, senior guard Tai Webster, shot 4 for 16 and fouled out in OT with 12 points, only two after halftime.

Nebraska made only 34 percent of its shots.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.