Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State reveals 20-year plan to renovate athletic facilities

Matt Martell | Monday, March 13, 2017, 8:12 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn State's Intercollegiate Athletics released its long-anticipated 20-year facilities master plan Monday featuring its arrangements to renovate Beaver Stadium and other facilities.

Beaver Stadium will be adding more chairback seating, new concession locations and restrooms, additional premium seating options and wider concourses. These renovations will reduce capacity from 106,572 to approximately 103,000 and are scheduled to begin sometime five years after the initial implementation of the plan.

The five projects Intercollegiate Athletics is prioritizing in the first five years are a Center for Excellence, an indoor practice facility, a new natatorium, a new indoor tennis facility and significant renovations to Penn State's soccer field, Jeffrey Field.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour said the plan is simply an outline of Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics' intentions. It is not set in stone.

“It's a 20-year plan,” she said. “It's a road map, and like any road map there will be detours and there will be rerouting along the way.”

Barbour didn't give a cost estimate for the renovations but instead listed the ways in which the university will raise the finances for them. Some of those include philanthropic gifts, Intercollegiate Athletics capitol and student fees.

Because Penn State will rely partially on philanthropy projects and events to fund the renovations, there is no official budget yet for the plan. However, Intercollegiate Athletics is hoping to raise at least $120 million in philanthropic donations for the initial five projects.

“We'll ultimately build what we can afford,” Barbour said.

One additional reason to renovate Beaver Stadium is to host non-football events, such as professional soccer games and concerts. For these professional, non-university-affiliated events, Penn State plans to sell alcohol, though these sales will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

During the initial five years, Penn State Athletics will add the Center of Excellence, which will be constructed at the East Area Locker Room's current location. The goal of the Center of Excellence is to create one facility for all student-athletes services housing resources for sports science, performance enhancement and nutrition.

Attached to the Center of Excellence will be a new 108,000-square-foot indoor practice facility similar to Holuba Hall. The baseball and softball teams, as well as the men's and women's lacrosse, soccer and golf teams, will practice at the new facility when weather prohibits them from playing outdoors.

Penn State intentions to modernize Jeffrey Field will include home and visiting team locker rooms, chairback seats for fans on the west side of the field, a videoboard, media facilities and new lighting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.