Penn State reveals 20-year plan to renovate athletic facilities

Penn State's Intercollegiate Athletics released its long-anticipated 20-year facilities master plan Monday featuring its arrangements to renovate Beaver Stadium and other facilities.

Beaver Stadium will be adding more chairback seating, new concession locations and restrooms, additional premium seating options and wider concourses. These renovations will reduce capacity from 106,572 to approximately 103,000 and are scheduled to begin sometime five years after the initial implementation of the plan.

The five projects Intercollegiate Athletics is prioritizing in the first five years are a Center for Excellence, an indoor practice facility, a new natatorium, a new indoor tennis facility and significant renovations to Penn State's soccer field, Jeffrey Field.

Athletic director Sandy Barbour said the plan is simply an outline of Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics' intentions. It is not set in stone.

“It's a 20-year plan,” she said. “It's a road map, and like any road map there will be detours and there will be rerouting along the way.”

Barbour didn't give a cost estimate for the renovations but instead listed the ways in which the university will raise the finances for them. Some of those include philanthropic gifts, Intercollegiate Athletics capitol and student fees.

Because Penn State will rely partially on philanthropy projects and events to fund the renovations, there is no official budget yet for the plan. However, Intercollegiate Athletics is hoping to raise at least $120 million in philanthropic donations for the initial five projects.

“We'll ultimately build what we can afford,” Barbour said.

One additional reason to renovate Beaver Stadium is to host non-football events, such as professional soccer games and concerts. For these professional, non-university-affiliated events, Penn State plans to sell alcohol, though these sales will be determined on a case-by-case basis.

During the initial five years, Penn State Athletics will add the Center of Excellence, which will be constructed at the East Area Locker Room's current location. The goal of the Center of Excellence is to create one facility for all student-athletes services housing resources for sports science, performance enhancement and nutrition.

Attached to the Center of Excellence will be a new 108,000-square-foot indoor practice facility similar to Holuba Hall. The baseball and softball teams, as well as the men's and women's lacrosse, soccer and golf teams, will practice at the new facility when weather prohibits them from playing outdoors.

Penn State intentions to modernize Jeffrey Field will include home and visiting team locker rooms, chairback seats for fans on the west side of the field, a videoboard, media facilities and new lighting.