Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Nolf, Joseph help Penn State wrestling to 6th title in 7 years

The Associated Press | Sunday, March 19, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
Penn State's Jason Nolf, top, takes down Missouri's Joey Lavallee in their 157-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in St. Louis. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
Penn State's Jason Nolf wrestles against Missouri's Joey Lavallee in their 157-pound championship match during the NCAA Division I championships Saturday, March 18, 2017, in St. Louis. Nolf, a Kittanning graduate, won.

Updated 55 minutes ago

ST. LOUIS — Penn State's NCAA wrestling tournament began with a major loss. The Nittany Lions did almost nothing but win after that.

Two days after learning one of their most explosive wrestlers wouldn't be able to compete due to an injury, the Nittany Lions pulled away from the field to clinch the team title before the finals even began. Then, they went 5 for 5 in individual championship matches as three vaunted veterans were joined by two freshmen atop their respective championship podiums on Saturday night.

Zain Retherford (149 pounds), Kittanning graduate Jason Nolf (157), Central Catholic graduate Vincenzo Joseph (165), Mark Hall (174) and Bo Nickal (184) won titles to lead the Nittany Lions to their sixth team championship in seven years and seventh overall.

“I don't think I even have words to describe that,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “It was unbelievable. I'm so happy for those guys. They wrestled amazing. They did it.”

They did it without 125-pounder Nick Suriano, who withdrew from the tournament a day before it began with an ankle injury. There was plenty of firepower left in the lineup, however, as Penn State won 35 of 41 combined matches and earned bonus points — critical to the team race — in 21 bouts. The Nittany Lions finished with 146.5 team points. Ohio State was second with 110 and Oklahoma State third with 103.

Most of those bonus points came from Retherford, Nolf and Nickal, who dominated their divisions for seven technical falls, five pins and a major decision.

Joseph picked up the last bonus point win when he shocked two-time champion Isaiah Martinez to spoil the Illinois wrestler's shot at a third straight title. The two locked up chest-to-chest and Martinez tried to trip Joseph to the mat. Joseph got the leverage, however, and flattened Martinez for a pin in 5:26.

“He's a phenomenal wrestler,” Joseph said. “He's a bully on the mat. And this time I was definitely ready for that. I was coming right back at him.”

Nickal, the runner-up last season at 174 pounds, also broke up an opponent's run at a third title when he outlasted Cornell's Gabe Dean 4-3.

Retherford pulled away from Missouri's Lavion Mayes 18-2, Nolf overpowered Missouri's Joey Lavallee 14-6 and Mark Hall became just the 17th true freshman NCAA champion with a 5-2 win over Ohio State's Bo Jordan.

Two reigning Olympic medalists capped perfect seasons with finals wins. Missouri's J'den Cox, who won bronze in Rio, won his third championship with an 8-2 win over Minnesota's Brett Pfarr in the 197-pound championship and Ohio State's Kyle Snyder, a gold medalist, beat Wisconsin's Connor Medbery, 6-3, for his second straight title.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.