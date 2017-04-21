Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Expectations higher for Penn State after Big Ten title, Rose Bowl berth

Matt Martell | Friday, April 21, 2017, 6:42 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs against USC Trojans defensive back Adoree' Jackson (2) during the third quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Updated 14 minutes ago

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State is in a different situation for this season's annual Blue-White game than it was a year ago.

For one, the Nittany Lions are projected to be one of the best teams in college football in 2017 after their revival in 2016. Last season, the hope merely was to stay afloat in a tough Big Ten East.

But a conference championship and an appearance in what arguably was the most thrilling Rose Bowl ever will elevate the expectations for any program, especially one that is returning 18 starters.

As hopes heightened for the Nittany Lions to be College Football Playoff contenders come fall, coach James Franklin and his staff had to determine what the team needed to do in winter workouts and spring practices leading up to the Blue-White game to build on last season.

“I think you can always get better,” Franklin said at his season-ending press conference in January. “We'll go back and look at that like we do everything after the fact and say what did we do well, what can we do better, what are other people doing across the country to make great decisions.”

But how much can really be determined from one intrasquad scrimmage in April?

Last season, Trace McSorley and Tommy Stevens were in competition to determine who would replace Christian Hackenberg as the team's starting quarterback. McSorley completed 23 of his 27 passes for 281 yards and threw four touchdown passes in the 2016 Blue-White game, but Franklin didn't name him the starter until August.

Franklin said this week that he sees more value in evaluating players in practices than in the spring game.

“The Blue and White game, to be honest with you, it's about going in and kind of one last hoorah, and it's for the fans and everything else.” Franklin said Wednesday. “I would say more value is in the practice.”

It isn't likely that either McSorley or dynamic running back Saquon Barkley will be on the field much in Saturday's contest. Veteran safety Marcus Allen and defensive captain Jason Cabinda also aren't expected to line up, and coaches likely will be cautios with tight end Mike Gesicki.

Saturday gives newcomers and scout-teamers the opportunity to state their claims for a longer look this summer and during fall camp.

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.