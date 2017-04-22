Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State QB Stevens shines at Blue-White game

Matt Martell | Saturday, April 22, 2017, 7:03 p.m.
Penn State running back Mark Allen gets stopped by Desi Davis during the Penn State Blue-White game on Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Penn State defensive tackle Parker Cothren pulls down running back Josh McPhearson during the Penn State Blue-White game Saturday, April 22, 2017. )
Penn State running back Mark Allen darts through a pack of defenders during the Blue-White game Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley signs a football during an autograph session before the Blue-White game Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley signs a football during an autograph session before the Blue-White game Saturday, April 22, 2017.
Penn State running backs Saquon Barkley, right, and Mark Allen talk during an autograph session before the Blue-White game Saturday, April 22, 2017.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State backup quarterback Tommy Stevens provided the flash in an otherwise uneventful Blue-White game.

Stevens tossed three touchdowns in four drives after taking over for starter Trace McSorley at the beginning of the third quarter. He completed 17 of 24 passes on the day for 216 yards and three scores in the Blue Squad's 26-0 win Saturday afternoon.

“Tommy Stevens continues to do some really good things,” coach James Franklin said. “His approach has been awesome. He's really attacked things the right way. I'm really proud of him.”

In last year's Blue-White game, McSorley and Stevens were in the middle of a position battle to see who would replace Christian Hackenberg as the Nittany Lions' starting signal caller.

McSorley, named the starter in August, completed 23 of 27 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns in that spring game, and Stevens' performance was rather disappointing.

Saturday, however, it was the other way around.

Stevens looked poised in the pocket from the minute he took the field, though his first drive was cut short when running back Andre Robinson was intercepted on a failed trick play.

He lofted a 50-yard sideline strike to DeAndre Thompkins, who caught the pretty over-the-shoulder pass in stride. A few plays later, he checked down to Robinson in the flat, who turned upfield for a 9-yard score, the first touchdown of the game, to give the Blue Squad a 13-0 lead.

The ensuing drive ended when Stevens found Brandon Polk 20-plus yards downfield. Polk, who missed most of last season with an undisclosed injury, juggled and secured the leaping grab before cruising a few more yards to reach the end zone.

Stevens fired one last touchdown pass when he found Juwan Johnson for 15 yards on the last play of the game.

“Collectively, as an offense in the time I was in (the game), it was just great execution of the scheme, not just me but all the guys around me doing the things we were coached to do,” Stevens said. “I think I've done a good job this spring, but there's always going to be room to improve.”

McSorley played the entire first half with the Blue Squad, completing 13 of 21 passes for 114 yards against a defense consisting mostly of Nittany Lions backups.

McSorley looked especially poor on the deep ball, which was one of his strengths in 2016 when he led Penn State to a conference championship and a Rose Bowl appearance.

His nearly was picked off twice on one drive in the second quarter. He airmailed Johnson on a deep post pattern that fell through the hands of safety Ayron Monroe.

After two run plays, McSorley underthrew a 40-yard bomb near the front corner of the end zone, a pass that forced receiver Thompkins to play defense to keep T.J. Johnson from intercepting it.

The next drive saw Monroe intercept McSorley on an ugly 30-yard pass to inside the 10-yard line. Monroe is one of four defensive backs fighting to replace Malik Golden as the Nittany Lions' second safety opposite Marcus Allen, who didn't play in the scrimmage.

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.

