Penn State

Pitt's Narduzzi, Penn State's Franklin weigh in on early football signing period
Jerry DiPaola | Wednesday, May 10, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi says he will take a wait-and-see approach toward the new December football signing period.

Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi joked about throwing parties for recruits on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, but he also understands the NCAA's decision to add a three-day signing period Dec. 20-22 is serious business.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association approved the early signing window Monday but maintained the traditional letter-of-intent day the first Wednesday in February.

Narduzzi said he will keep an open mind and will give the new rule two or three years before he decides if it's good or bad for college football. But he warned that high school seniors with Pitt offers Dec. 20 might need to sign before the 22nd.

“If they're committed, they should sign on that day,” he said. “Here's the thing it does for you: If they don't sign on that day, I'm going to go recruit with their scholarship because they obviously aren't committed.

“I think if we had 15 guys committed to us by Dec. 20, I expect all 15 of those guys to sign on that day. If they don't, then I'm thinking they're not solid.”

He also said asking players to sign before they're ready might not be the best avenue for the NCAA to take while dealing with young people. Even if it ends much of the flipping (from verbal, non-binding commitments) that eventually occurs in the final weeks before the February date.

“Flipping is not a bad thing,” Narduzzi said. “Let these kids have time to make their decisions. What if I told you you had to get married by December? What if you're not ready.”

Narduzzi also pointed out schools might be preparing for a bowl game or, worse, hiring a coach during that December window, further complicating the situation. Pitt introduced its past two football coaches — Narduzzi and Paul Chryst — Dec. 26 and Dec. 22, respectively.

“I feel bad for that school (looking for a coach),” he said. “Maybe it will prevent athletic directors from firing (coaches) at midseason.”

Penn State coach James Franklin said the change might make the February signing day less dramatic.

“Probably 85 percent of the prospects will sign (in December),” he said. “You'll see less of the first Wednesday of February theatrics on signing day.

“It helps both parties where the kid that changes his mind the night before signing day, that's less likely to happen. If it does, you have the second wave (in February) to recover from it.”

But Franklin and Narduzzi indicated eventually there might be one signing day, and it will be in December.

Narduzzi mentioned the early date might allow coaches to focus more intently on undecided prospects and get a head start on the following year's class.

“The upside for coaches is you know who you got in December,” he said.

