Penn State's Saquon Barkley, WVU's Justin Crawford on Doak Walker watch list
Updated 58 minutes ago
Penn State junior Saquon Barkley and West Virginia senior Justin Crawford on Thursday were named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation's top running back.
Barkley, who ran for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, has received a slew of preseason honors, including multiple first-team All-American selections. He also is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's top player.
Larry Johnson (2012) is the only Penn State player to win the Doak Walker Award. Ki-Jana Carter (1994) and Curtis Enis (1997) were finalists.
Crawford is the Big 12's top returning rusher after totaling 1,184 yards last season. He was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.
Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.