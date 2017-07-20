Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley, WVU's Justin Crawford on Doak Walker watch list

Jeff Vella | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (runs against USC defensive back Adoree' Jackson during the third quarter at the Rose Bowl.
West Virginia running back Justin Crawford runs against Oklahoma on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Morgantown, W.Va.

Penn State junior Saquon Barkley and West Virginia senior Justin Crawford on Thursday were named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which is given annually to the nation's top running back.

Barkley, who ran for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, has received a slew of preseason honors, including multiple first-team All-American selections. He also is on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, which is given to the nation's top player.

Larry Johnson (2012) is the only Penn State player to win the Doak Walker Award. Ki-Jana Carter (1994) and Curtis Enis (1997) were finalists.

Crawford is the Big 12's top returning rusher after totaling 1,184 yards last season. He was named the conference's Newcomer of the Year.

Jeff Vella is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jvella@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JeffVella_Trib.

