Penn State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley on watch list for Walter Camp Award

Jeff Vella | Friday, July 21, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley celebrates after a touchdown with Penn State running back Saquon Barkley on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at Beaver Stadium in University Park. Penn State won 38-14.

The Penn State junior duo of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley were named to the watch list for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award on Friday.

The award goes to the “outstanding player of the year who has exemplified the qualities of self-discipline, unselfish team play, desire to excel, mature judgement and respect for leadership.”

Barkley, also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award (best all-around player) and Doak Walker Award (top running back), ranked 24th in the nation with 106.9 rushing yards per game last season. He finished with 1,496 rushing yards and 22 total touchdowns.

McSorley is on four other watch lists, including the Maxwell Award and O'Brien Award (top QB). He threw for 3,614 yards and 29 touchdowns last season, both school records.

