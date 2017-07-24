Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

PSU's Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley honored by Big Ten

Jeff Vella | Monday, July 24, 2017, 1:39 p.m.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley (runs against USC defensive back Adoree' Jackson during the third quarter at the Rose Bowl.

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley were among 10 players to receive preseason honors by the Big Ten at media days Monday.

The conference selected five players from each division.

Barkley, a junior, ran for 1,496 yards and scored a conference-best 22 total touchdowns last season. McSorley, also a junior, threw for 3,614 yards and 29 touchdowns, both school records.

Honor roll

Big Ten preseason honorees:

East Division

Saquon Barkley, Penn State, Jr. RB

Trace McSorley, Penn State, Sr. QB

J.T. Barrett, Ohio State, Sr. QB

Tyquan Lewis, Ohio State, Sr. DE

Tegray Scales, Indiana, Sr. LB

West Division

Jack Cichy, Wisconsin, Sr. LB

Troy Fumagalli, Wisconsin, Sr. TE

Godwin Igwebuike, Northwestern, Sr. S

Justin Jackson, Northwestern, Sr. RB

Josey Jewell, Iowa, Sr. LB

