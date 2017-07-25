Penn State working on new deal with Franklin; Sanderson signs long-term contract

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour met the media Tuesday at Big Ten media days, providing updates on two contracts and a few other points:

• Barbour said Penn State and football coach James Franklin continue to talk about an extension to the six-year contract he signed in 2014. Now, it's a matter of details.

“I can guarantee you this: We're 100-percent committed to James, and James is 100-percent committed to Penn State,” Barbour said. “We're trying to get to the right place. Sometimes it can be complicated, but I have no concern about us getting there. It's just probably going to take longer than any of us thought.”

• Barbour confirmed wrestling coach Cael Sanderson signed a long-term agreement. She did not give details. Penn State's board of trustees requires the athletic department to release contract terms only for the athletic director, football coach and basketball coaches.

Sanderson's team last year won its sixth national championship since 2011.

“What Cael and our wrestling program has done has been absolutely spectacular,” Barbour said.

• Penn State will sell beer and wine this fall in the Mount Nittany Club, its club-seat venue at Beaver Stadium. It will mark the first time alcohol will be sold at football games, outside of packages for private suiteholders.

Penn State tested alcohol sales at various concerts on campus, including the Happy Valley Jam at Beaver Stadium earlier this month. Sales will be limited to beer and wine and will not be available outside the club suites.

Penn State's board of trustees last year approved alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium and other campus athletic venues.

• Barbour said she was “very pleased” with the first concert held at Beaver Stadium. She called the Happy Valley Jam, which featured Blake Shelton, a success in which the department learned how to manage an outdoor event.

Attendance and revenue figures were not available. Barbour said Penn State will pursue another concert for 2018.

• Penn State has discussed a Heisman marketing campaign for running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley. Barkley called that important for the players and the program.

“The benefit to having two quality young men who are mentioned to varying degrees from a Heisman standpoint is for them and their futures, but it's also for Penn State,” she said, “and continuing to elevate the program from the standpoint of where we are in our success as well as future PS student-athletes. This is a place you can come and have those opportunities.”