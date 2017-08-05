Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Penn State QB Trace McSorley ready to pass more tests

Matt Martell | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 5:33 p.m.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs a drill during NCAA college football practice on the outdoor fields at Lasch in State College, Pa., Monday, July 31, 2017. (Joe Hermitt/PennLive.com via AP)
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs a drill during practice Monday, July 31, 2017, in University Park.

UNIVERSITY PARK — Quarterback Trace McSorley emerged last year as one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten, and he led Penn State to a victory against Wisconsin in the conference championship.

He enters the 2017 season in a much different position than last year's preseason camp when he was in the middle of a highly competitive quarterback battle with Tommy Stevens. He's not only entrenched as the starting quarterback, but McSorley is one of two Nittany Lions who are Heisman Trophy contenders along with star running back Saquon Barkley.

As Penn State deals with increased expectations that go with being a top-10 team, McSorley, too, has plenty to prove if he hopes to lead the Nittany Lions to their first College Football Playoff appearance.

“Trace is going to continue his overall development by working on his preparation, his effort and his execution,” second-year offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead said. “The preparation aspect of it is incredibly important. He does that. He's understanding the offense better.”

An area of concern regarding McSorley's play is his deep passing. From a statistical standpoint, however, it appeared to be a strength last season.

McSorley led college football with 16.13 yards per completion, but those passes weren't always crisp. At times, it seemed McSorley threw the ball in the general vicinity of a receiver with the goal of letting his target win the 50-50 matchup.

The Nittany Lions' chances to beat Southern Cal in the Rose Bowl disappeared when McSorley threw an interception down the sideline with just over 30 seconds to play and the score tied, 49-49. The interception return put USC in range for a game-winning field goal.

Moorhead took a hard stance against criticism of McSorley's deep passing Saturday at Penn State's media day.

“[The notion] that Trace just drops back and picks the deepest receiver and chucks the ball up and hopes the guy makes the play,” Moorhead said, “that's, in a lot of ways, ridiculous at best and, quite frankly, asinine at worst.”

The Nittany Lions' offense is designed to take shots downfield. It's a scheme that led to a 70-yard touchdown pass from McSorley to Saeed Blacknall on the first play of the second half during the Big Ten Championship. Moorhead emphasized every McSorley deep pass last season was thrown by design, not just on a whim.

“Our offense is designed to stretch defenses horizontally and vertically and create mismatches by a number of personnel,” McSorley said. “So the things that we did throwing the ball down the field, they didn't happen by chance, they happened by choice.”

As for the Heisman hype, McSorley is certainly honored to be in the conversation, but none of it will matter if his team doesn't take care of business on the field.

“All those awards usually go to the best player on the best team,” McSorley said. “I just want to get my team to be as good as it can be and let all the other things fall where they may.”

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.

