Penn State

Penn State football notebook: James Franklin downplays hype

Matt Martell | Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 6:24 p.m.
Penn State coach James Franklin answers questions media day on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, in University Park.

UNIVERSITY PARK — After winning the Big Ten championship and earning a bid to the Rose Bowl last season, Penn State enters 2017 facing higher expectations than in recent years.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 6 in the USA Today Coaches poll earlier this week and are predicted by some to be a College Football Playoff team. A year ago, there were questions about whether coach James Franklin was the right man for the job.

Franklin said he isn't paying attention to the hype, though.

“Our message isn't going to change,” he said Saturday. “It never will, to be honest with you. Obviously, we learned from last year's experiences, and it was helpful from a growth perspective and from a maturity perspective, but last year's last year, and this year's this year. We want to take all those experiences and maturity that we gained from last year and then continue growing and evolving.”

Replacing Reid

It was reported in the spring that cornerback John Reid suffered a significant knee injury and likely is out for the season.

Franklin wouldn't comment on the injury. Instead, he highlighted what the other corners can provide.

Seniors Grant Haley and Christian Campbell are as experienced as anyone on defense, having played since they were true freshmen. Franklin expects them to lead a unit rich with young talent, such as freshmen Lamont Wade (Clairton) and Tariq Castro-Fields.

As for Reid, the only thing Franklin would confirm was that the junior has an internship in Oregon with Intel and is not with the team at the moment.

“Actually had the opportunity to do the internship last year and just didn't feel comfortable making it work with his football responsibilities,” Franklin said. “So he had accepted that internship this summer. And then based on, obviously, some of the challenges he has right now, he's able to stay and kind of maximize that opportunity. So we'll be really excited when he gets back because of his leadership and his knowledge.”

Barkley focused on season

Junior running back Saquon Barkley is expected to declare for the NFL Draft after the season.

However, the projected first-rounder said he hasn't made a decision.

“I'm really just focused on this season, focusing day by day,” Barkley said. “Right now my biggest focus is on camp and the sixth practice.”

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.

