GCC grad Frannie Crouse has soccer aspirations beyond her Penn State career

When it comes to judging elite soccer talent, Penn State women's coach Erica Dambach owns all the qualifications. She played and coached at the national level, and she guided the Nittany Lions to the national championship in 2015 during her highly successful tenure.

Greensburg Central Catholic graduate Frannie Crouse was a key member of that team. Her goal in the 24th minute against Rutgers in the College Cup semifinals helped propel Penn State to the title, and she finished her sophomore season with 11 goals, which was tied for second in the Big Ten.

Dambach watched Crouse closely the last three years, and she saw a player with the talent, skills, speed, drive and competitive fire to become Penn State's next impact player at the international level. Only one ingredient was missing.

“Frannie has an incredibly high ceiling. She can go as far as she wants to go in this sport,” Dambach said. “She has the ability to play with and against anybody in our country. She's so humble, getting her to believe that has been the thing.”

Results never have been a problem for Crouse, who left GCC with two WPIAL and PIAA championships and as the state's all-time leading girls goal scorer with 208. Fellow GCC alum Bailey Cartwright, a freshman at Notre Dame, topped that number last fall with 230 career goals.

At Penn State, Crouse's 33 goals ranks 12th in program history, and her 78 points are 15th best. With her senior season set to kick off Friday at home against BYU, Crouse figures to climb those lists considerably. And last year's conference leader in goals (12) is earning preseason recognition. Crouse recently was named to the watch list for the MAC Hermann Troph, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female college soccer players. On Monday, she earned mention on the Big Ten preseason honors list.

“Those are tremendous honors,” Crouse said. “I value being on those lists, but I look at it as having nothing to do with me individually. Without my teammates and without being on a good team, it wouldn't be possible.”

Penn State certainly qualifies as good.

The Nittany Lions were picked to win the Big Ten by conference coaches again. Since the poll began in 2003, Penn State was picked as the side to beat.

“This team has great talent, and I get pushed every day at practice by the younger players. Plus, I get to go against some of the best backs in the college game,” Crouse said. “The younger players are coming along.”

Crouse, a forward, is helping to lead the way.

Dambach said Crouse evolved from a quiet, contributing underclassmen into a team leader.

“She has an incredible competitive fire. She's unbelievable in how much she hates to lose,” Dambach said. “She definitely inspires people around her to be better. She's quiet by nature, but when we need some fight, some battle, we turn to Fran.”

Don't be surprised if Crouse's fight is bigger this season, as her confidence received a significant boost in late July when she was called up to the U.S. U23 Women's National Team camp in Seattle for the first time.

“After the initial excitement of the news wore off, I was nervous and anxious. I was like, ‘What am I going to do? I need to do well,' ” Crouse said. “After a day or two, I settled in. I think I did OK. Overall, the week went well. It was an awesome experience to play with these players.”

Crouse hopes to get another opportunity, and she's focused on furthering her experience in the sport. Crouse is “credit loading” so she can graduate in December to pursue professional and national opportunities. The National Women's Soccer League draft is in January, and Crouse plans on being ready if her name is called.

“A few days ago, we all were driving past the dorms and realized that this is our senior year. A few years ago, it felt like it would take forever to get out of here, but it's already approaching,” Crouse said. “It's amazing to realize how far I've come. But this is just the ending of one chapter.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.