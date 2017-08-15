Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

GCC grad Frannie Crouse has soccer aspirations beyond her Penn State career

Mike Kovak | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 5:27 p.m.
Penn State senior Frannie Crouse, a Greensburg Central Catholic graduate, helped the Nittany Lions win the women's College Cup in 2015.
Penn State's Frannie Crouse (9) during the game with Rutgers. The Nittany Lions and Scarlet Knights played to a 2-2 tie Thursday evening October 13, 2016 at Jeffrey Field. Photo by Mark Selders
Penn State's Frannie Crouse (9) during the game with Purdue. The Penn State women’s soccer team held on to a 1-0 win over the Purdue Boilermakers Sunday afternoon October 16, 2016 at Jeffrey Field. Photo by Mark Selders

Updated less than a minute ago

When it comes to judging elite soccer talent, Penn State women's coach Erica Dambach owns all the qualifications. She played and coached at the national level, and she guided the Nittany Lions to the national championship in 2015 during her highly successful tenure.

Greensburg Central Catholic graduate Frannie Crouse was a key member of that team. Her goal in the 24th minute against Rutgers in the College Cup semifinals helped propel Penn State to the title, and she finished her sophomore season with 11 goals, which was tied for second in the Big Ten.

Dambach watched Crouse closely the last three years, and she saw a player with the talent, skills, speed, drive and competitive fire to become Penn State's next impact player at the international level. Only one ingredient was missing.

“Frannie has an incredibly high ceiling. She can go as far as she wants to go in this sport,” Dambach said. “She has the ability to play with and against anybody in our country. She's so humble, getting her to believe that has been the thing.”

Results never have been a problem for Crouse, who left GCC with two WPIAL and PIAA championships and as the state's all-time leading girls goal scorer with 208. Fellow GCC alum Bailey Cartwright, a freshman at Notre Dame, topped that number last fall with 230 career goals.

At Penn State, Crouse's 33 goals ranks 12th in program history, and her 78 points are 15th best. With her senior season set to kick off Friday at home against BYU, Crouse figures to climb those lists considerably. And last year's conference leader in goals (12) is earning preseason recognition. Crouse recently was named to the watch list for the MAC Hermann Troph, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding male and female college soccer players. On Monday, she earned mention on the Big Ten preseason honors list.

“Those are tremendous honors,” Crouse said. “I value being on those lists, but I look at it as having nothing to do with me individually. Without my teammates and without being on a good team, it wouldn't be possible.”

Penn State certainly qualifies as good.

The Nittany Lions were picked to win the Big Ten by conference coaches again. Since the poll began in 2003, Penn State was picked as the side to beat.

“This team has great talent, and I get pushed every day at practice by the younger players. Plus, I get to go against some of the best backs in the college game,” Crouse said. “The younger players are coming along.”

Crouse, a forward, is helping to lead the way.

Dambach said Crouse evolved from a quiet, contributing underclassmen into a team leader.

“She has an incredible competitive fire. She's unbelievable in how much she hates to lose,” Dambach said. “She definitely inspires people around her to be better. She's quiet by nature, but when we need some fight, some battle, we turn to Fran.”

Don't be surprised if Crouse's fight is bigger this season, as her confidence received a significant boost in late July when she was called up to the U.S. U23 Women's National Team camp in Seattle for the first time.

“After the initial excitement of the news wore off, I was nervous and anxious. I was like, ‘What am I going to do? I need to do well,' ” Crouse said. “After a day or two, I settled in. I think I did OK. Overall, the week went well. It was an awesome experience to play with these players.”

Crouse hopes to get another opportunity, and she's focused on furthering her experience in the sport. Crouse is “credit loading” so she can graduate in December to pursue professional and national opportunities. The National Women's Soccer League draft is in January, and Crouse plans on being ready if her name is called.

“A few days ago, we all were driving past the dorms and realized that this is our senior year. A few years ago, it felt like it would take forever to get out of here, but it's already approaching,” Crouse said. “It's amazing to realize how far I've come. But this is just the ending of one chapter.”

Mike Kovak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mkovak@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MKovak_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.