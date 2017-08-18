Penn State coach James Franklin gets hefty pay raise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James Franklin is here for the long haul.

Franklin — the reigning Big Ten coach of the year after guiding Penn State to a Rose Bowl appearance last season — had an amended contract unanimously approved by the Board of Trustees' compensation committee Friday morning.

Franklin's new deal is for six years at an average of $5.8 million per, according to a report by Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman. In terms of base salary, that would put Franklin fourth-highest among college coaches — behind only Alabama's Nick Saban, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh and Ohio State's Urban Meyer.

Penn State will announce the details of Franklin's new contract later Friday.

Franklin — who owns a 25-15 record in three seasons at the helm — inked a six-year deal worth $25 million in January 2014.

Succeeding Bill O'Brien, Franklin assumed a program still steeped in NCAA sanctions. After penalties were levied in 2012 in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal, the Nittany Lions faced a bowl ban and reduced scholarship for two more years when Franklin took the job.

Still, Franklin's tenure started on a positive note.

In Ireland, Franklin won his first-ever game at the helm, beating Central Florida, 26-24, on a walk-off field goal by Sam Ficken at Croke Park Stadium.

Nine days later, the NCAA lifted its sanctions — allowing Penn State to compete in a bowl game in Franklin's first season and restoring full scholarships in 2015. Five days after the sanctions were revoked, Franklin won his first Big Ten game against Rutgers.

Penn State became bowl-eligible on Nov. 15, 2014, with a win against Temple and defeated Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl to secure a winning season at 7-6.

The 2015 season wasn't as kind. The Nittany Lions opened the year with a loss to Temple, the first time Penn State fell to the Owls since 1941. Penn State was blown out by Ohio State and Michigan State and fell to Georgia in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

After a defeat at Pittsburgh and 39-point loss to Michigan plagued the start of his third campaign, speculation rose about Franklin's job security.

He and the Nittany Lions quelled those concerns on Oct. 22, 2016. Propelled by a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown, Penn State upset then-No. 2 Ohio State 24-21, causing Happy Valley to erupt.

As a result, Penn State cracked the Associated Press' Top-25 for the first time since 2011 — and the Nittany Lions rolled from there.

Penn State rode an eight-game winning streak to a Big Ten East division title and notched a ninth-straight “W” in Indianapolis. With a come-from-behind, 38-31 win over Wisconsin, Franklin lifted the conference championship trophy - a landmark moment in Penn State football history.

Penn State fell 52-49 to Southern California in the Rose Bowl, but its presence alone was unexpected and memorable.

After a couple of 7-6 seasons, Franklin - and offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead's offense - catapulted Penn State back into the national conversation.

In his Jan. 11, 2014 introductory press conference, Franklin verbally committed to Penn State long-term.

“We're coming here with the mindset that we're going to build a program,” Franklin said that day. “We're going to build it the right way, and we're going to build it for the long haul. We plan on being here for a very, very long time.”

Now that Franklin and Penn State have agreed on a contract extension, it appears that will be the case.