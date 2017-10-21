Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley lead No. 2 Penn State in rout of Michigan

Matt Martell | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Penn State's Mike Gesicki (88) celebrates by jumping over quarterback Trace McSorley (9) after McSorley scored a touchdown against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Saquon Barkley (26) makes a move on Michigan's Khaleke Hudson (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton (5) catches a pass over Michigan's Tyree Kinnel (23) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's Saquon Barkley gains control of a pass and takes it in for a touchdown against Michigan during the second half.
UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 2 Penn State scored touchdowns on its first two offensive series to set the tone in its 42-13 win over Michigan at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.

Running back Saquon Barkley took a direct snap and ran 69 yards untouched into the end zone on the second play. He scored his second touchdown four plays into the Nittany Lions' next drive to give them a 14-0 lead less than five minutes into the game.

The first of Barkley's two rushing scores came in a wildcat formation, which the offense shifted to just before snapping the ball. It was one of a handful of wrinkles the Penn State offense added to its game plan before this week's contest to counter Michigan's tight press-man coverage and explosive defensive line.

“Instead of lining up and putting the quarterback out wide, we were able to shift to it last minute so they couldn't go to a wildcat check,” coach James Franklin said. “All the stuff you've seen tonight, we've run before. So now you can go back to the guys and say, ‘We're going to focus on this [play] this week because of the matchups or the leverage or the angles, creating space.' ”

By halftime, the Nittany Lions (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) tallied 302 yards and scored 21 points, with their third score coming on a 3-yard run from quarterback Trace McSorley. The 19th-ranked Wolverines came into the contest with the best defense in the country, allowing just 223.8 yards per game, and they hadn't allowed more than 278 yards in any of their first six games.

McSorley's first-half touchdown run came after the Wolverines (5-2, 2-2) scored two touchdowns to pull within 14-13 — kicker Quinn Nordin, a former Penn State commit, missed the extra point after the first Michigan touchdown — and the Nittany Lions' offense stalled for much of the second quarter.

Penn State assembled a nine-play, 80-yard touchdown drive on its first possession of the third quarter, which was capped off by another McSorley touchdown run.

McSorley completed all four of his passes on the drive for 54 yards after an inconsistent passing performance in the first half. He finished the night 17 for 26 with 282 yards passing, and he rushed for 76 yards. He scored four touchdowns, three rushing.

“He ran the ball well. He threw the ball well,” Franklin said. “When you're able to complete long balls, shots down the field against a team that's trying to sack your quarterback and trying to play man coverage, you're going to be difficult to deal with.”

The quarterback's lone passing touchdown came on a 42-yard deep shot to Barkley, who juggled the ball before reeling it in just as he crossed the goal line. Barkley finished the day with 108 yards rushing on 15 carries and three catches for 53 yards.

Following his touchdown catch, Barkley became the first player in Penn State history to record 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in his career.

“He's a freak,” said cornerback Christian Campbell of Barkley. “He does freakish things every Saturday. I'm not surprised that he makes great plays like that [touchdown catch].”

Penn State also set a Beaver Stadium attendance record at 110,823.

Matt Martell is a freelance writer.

