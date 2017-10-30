Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn State

Penn State's Saquon Barkley built through constant work

Philly.com | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps over kicker Sean Nuernberger #96 of the Ohio State Buckeyes en route to a 97-yard opening kick off return for a touchdown in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)
Getty Images
COLUMBUS, OH - OCTOBER 28: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Penn State Nittany Lions leaps over kicker Sean Nuernberger #96 of the Ohio State Buckeyes en route to a 97-yard opening kick off return for a touchdown in the first quarter at Ohio Stadium on October 28, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Updated 24 minutes ago

The story of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley isn't a familiar story about a can't-miss prodigy. Instead, it's about how astonishing talent was forged by hard-work and determination.

In 2001, concerned about the violence and drugs she witnessed daily in the Bronx, Barkley's mother, Tonya Johnson, moved her family to Bethlehem, where she had a sister.

Barkley's parents worked numerous jobs, and as they moved to Allentown and finally to nearby Copley, they pointed their six children toward sports.

Young Saquon was drawn to football and wrestling.

Barkley had more success on the wrestling mat, where in elementary school and junior high he competed and prospered in the middle weights. Tim Cunningham, now Whitehall's wrestling coach, said the youngster could have been a district or state champion.

Sophomore year at Whitehall, Barkley saw time with the varsity football team, but the 160-pound linebacker/running back lacked confidence and bulk.

“He just needed confidence,” coach Brian Gilbert said, ‘“and that was frustrating for us because we were like, ‘You could be so good.'

“Between sophomore and junior years was where things really clicked. Working in the weight room, he began to realize, ‘Wow, I'm pretty strong compared to these other kids.' And he was able to transfer that confidence onto the field.”

Gilbert said it was in his junior season that Barkley displayed hints of the player he would become.

“I'll never forget this one play where everyone had him boxed in,” said Gilbert. “All of a sudden you saw the whole pile start moving forward. That's how strong he was.”

He built that strength, friends said, through an almost obsessive devotion to the weight room.

Gilbert said whenever he pointed out a deficiency, Barkley not only wanted to correct it, but master it.

“Most kids will just gravitate to what they're good at and push aside what their deficiencies are,” he said. “He's the other way.”

It was on the track, where Barkley ran sprints and relays, that another aspect of his legend emerged.

During a combined league meet in 2015, Saucon Valley's Rachel Panek won the 100-meter hurdles.

But a timing malfunction necessitated a re-race, and in that event, Panek stumbled over a hurdle and finished eighth.

Barkley saw what happened, and after winning the 100 meters, he searched out Panek and gave her his gold medal.

“I love winning races and receiving medals,” he said at the time. “But I felt she deserved it, too. Everyone saw that she won her race.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.