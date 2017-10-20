Penn State-Michigan series dotted with thrills, heartache

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You can't blame Penn State fans if they're feeling a bit anxious heading into the Nittany Lions' 7:30 p.m. Saturday kickoff against No. 19 Michigan.

The Wolverines have owned Penn State during their 20-game series history dating to 1993, when the Nittany Lions began play in the Big Ten.

Michigan leads the series 13-7 and has won the past three meetings. Saturday marks the 21st game between the football heavyweights.

Oct. 16, 1993: Michigan's goal-line stand

Much was made in Ann Arbor, Mich., about the bye week Penn State enjoyed heading into its first real Big Ten test – the Nittany Lions opened the season against Minnesota. It was also the 1,000 football game in Penn State history.

But the week's rest didn't matter. No. 18 Michigan prevailed against then-undefeated No. 7 Penn State, 21-13, at Beaver Stadium in front of 96,719. The play – or plays of the game – came on a Wolverines goal-line stand at the end of the third and beginning of the four quarters.

Oct. 15, 1994: Perfect season intact

No. 3 Penn State exacted some revenge and secured an undefeated season by holding off No. 5 Michigan at the Big House.

The Nittany Lions opened a 16-0 lead before the Wolverines rallied. A Kerry Collins-to-Bobby Engram touchdown with just under three minutes to play proved to be the difference in a 31-24 victory. The win catapulted Penn State to No. 1 in the rankings the following week.

Nov. 8, 1997: PSU's worst home loss in 32 years

Another matchup in which both schools were ranked in the top five – Penn State entered No. 2 and Michigan No. 4 – ended in a 34-8 blowout. It was the worst home defeat the Nittany Lions had suffered in 32 years.

And it could have been worse .

Nov. 13, 1999: Tom Brady rallies Wolverines

Coming off the heels of an upset to unheralded Minnesota the week before that spoiled a perfect season to that point, No. 6 Penn State fell to Michigan at Beaver Stadium behind a comeback led by a guy named Tom Brady.

Brady's 11-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Knight in the corner of the end zone with 1:46 remaining capped a 31-27 victory for No. 16 Michigan, which had trailed 27-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Oct. 15, 2005: Henne's heroics

Chad Henne, a coveted quaterback recruit that got away from Penn State, buried the Nittany Lions' hopes for a perfect season when he connected with Mario Manningham for a 10-yard touchdown on the game's final play at Michigan Stadium.

Penn State went ahead 25-21 with 53 second remaining on Michael Robinson's 3-yard touchdown run, but Henne's heroics left the Nittany Lions again wondering how they left one get away.

Oct. 12, 2013: Four-OT thriller

Bill Belton ran for a 2-yard touchdown in the fourth overtime to lift Penn State past No. 18 Michigan, 43-40, at Beaver Stadium.

The loss sent the Wolverines, who entered the game undefeated, into a tailspin as they lost five of their next seven games.