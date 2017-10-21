'College GameDay' brings the party to Penn State
Updated 15 hours ago
ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday was in State College in anticipation for primetime kickoff when the No. 2 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions hosts the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.
Here we goooo!!!Great to be back in State College!! And this crowd is ready!! @CollegeGameDay LIVE at 9am. @espn pic.twitter.com/h5hPPoGrle— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 21, 2017
We Are! #CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/7U1bCim2mJ— Hunter Williams (@Hunt_Wx) October 21, 2017
PSU Women's Tennis s @CollegeGameDay and @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/5XIkbHBc0G— Sammi Smith (@sammismith14) October 21, 2017
Of course a game of this magnitude would draw a big crowd, and ESPN commentator Lee Corso never disappoints.
The iconic 82-year-old sports broadcaster crowd surfed with fans during the morning program.
CORSO JUST CROWD SURFED pic.twitter.com/vpFvdXDbA3— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
If that wasn't enough, signage on the set was nothing short of hilarious; the PSU faithful weren't shy about displaying their Harbaugh hate.
Clearly this can rivalry can (and probably will) go on for an eternity.
The rivalry never sleeps pic.twitter.com/8KcQFiMstV— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Apparently this is a 'war of roses'...
Who doesn't? pic.twitter.com/dLBN8XhiT0— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Fair point.
True pic.twitter.com/QOAzp7qqw2— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
Clearly they think he's more than an inept coach.
Who does that?? pic.twitter.com/37Lvs2VEpW— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017
"Spot the difference" #CollegeGameDay signs pic.twitter.com/qAzICAW17U— Greg (@GregDietz) October 21, 2017
Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.