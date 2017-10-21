'College GameDay' brings the party to Penn State

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday was in State College in anticipation for primetime kickoff when the No. 2 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions hosts the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.

Here we goooo!!!Great to be back in State College!! And this crowd is ready!! @CollegeGameDay LIVE at 9am. @espn pic.twitter.com/h5hPPoGrle — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) October 21, 2017

Of course a game of this magnitude would draw a big crowd, and ESPN commentator Lee Corso never disappoints.

The iconic 82-year-old sports broadcaster crowd surfed with fans during the morning program.

CORSO JUST CROWD SURFED pic.twitter.com/vpFvdXDbA3 — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

If that wasn't enough, signage on the set was nothing short of hilarious; the PSU faithful weren't shy about displaying their Harbaugh hate.

Clearly this can rivalry can (and probably will) go on for an eternity.

The rivalry never sleeps pic.twitter.com/8KcQFiMstV — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 21, 2017

Apparently this is a 'war of roses'...

Fair point.

Clearly they think he's more than an inept coach.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.