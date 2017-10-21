Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

'College GameDay' brings the party to Penn State

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday was in State College in anticipation for primetime kickoff when the No. 2 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions hosts the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines.

Of course a game of this magnitude would draw a big crowd, and ESPN commentator Lee Corso never disappoints.

The iconic 82-year-old sports broadcaster crowd surfed with fans during the morning program.

If that wasn't enough, signage on the set was nothing short of hilarious; the PSU faithful weren't shy about displaying their Harbaugh hate.

Clearly this can rivalry can (and probably will) go on for an eternity.

Apparently this is a 'war of roses'...

Fair point.

Clearly they think he's more than an inept coach.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

