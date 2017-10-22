Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penn State

ESPN's 'College GameDay' to feature Penn State again

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay on Sept. 13, 2014, in Farbo, N.D.
Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images
Desmond Howard, Chris Fowler, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit on the set of College GameDay on Sept. 13, 2014, in Farbo, N.D.
A sign on display at ESPN's College GameDay in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017,
Twitter
A sign on display at ESPN's College GameDay in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017,

Updated 2 hours ago

Penn State will be part of ESPN's "College GameDay" show for another week.

"GameDay" is headed to Columbus, Ohio next Saturday for Penn State vs Ohio State.

The show was in State College on Saturday in a lead-up to the Michigan State - Penn State game. Penn State routed Michigan with a 42-13 win.

The Nittany Lions remained No. 2 in the latest AP poll. Ohio State is No, 6.

Penn State at Ohio State kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on will be on Fox. "GameDay" starts at 9 a.m.

The show is hosted by Rece Davis and features analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack,

